COJ hopes to reduce loadshedding by onboarding IPPs as soon as April





Africa Melane spoke to City of Johannesburg’s MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services, Michael Sun.

COJ hopes to have access to the additional capacity as early as April 2023.

The municipality has identified a gap of 500 megawatts in energy supply. Its first request for proposals will close early February 2023.

Our first phase of the IPP programme is to bring forward as much proposals as we can from the marketplace. Michael Sun, MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services Department

We are hoping by April/May this year we are then able to start to sign up IPPS in terms of purchasing agreements. Michael Sun, MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services Department

Sun says the city aims to reduce pressure on the grid and minimise the length of power cuts, which has had a devastating impact on South Africa’s economic hub.

We hope by then that we will have a good number of regular available power producers to supply their additional capacity in our grid, so we are able to bring down the loadshedding stages… Michael Sun, MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services Department

If Eskom announces Stage 4 we are hoping to bring it down to a Stage 2 or possibly a Stage 1 for customers in the City of Joburg. Michael Sun, MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services Department

He says that Gauteng is one of provinces hardest hit by loadsheding.

Listen to the full audio above for more.