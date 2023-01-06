Calls to 10111 are going unanswered because call centres are understaffed
10111 is meant to be a 24-hour crime reporting call centre which deals with complaints by the public.
It's however been understaffed and under-resourced for the past three years.
Many calls to 10111 go unanswered as a result.
Have you tried calling the police's 10111 emergency number recently?
Chances are your call was not answered immediately, if at all.
This is the alarm being raised by the Democratic Alliance who say that staffing levels are below 50% at the 10111 centres.
It also claims that more than seven million calls have been dropped.
In the 2020/21 financial year, only 41.63% of available posts were filled, followed by 41,5% in 2021/22 and 39.33% since 1 April 2022.
DA MP Andrew Whitfield says the call centres have been under-resourced and understaffed for the past three years.
In Nelson Mandela Bay, the 10111 number has simply not been able to take calls for a very long time, because their uninterrupted power supply system came under huge pressure and strain during loadshedding and broke.Andrew Whitfield, DA shadow minister of police.
...it really is unconscionable that the very basic function of operating a call centre cannot be maintained. I believe it's emblematic of the state of policing in South Africa.Andrew Whitfield, DA shadow minister of police.
Even if 10111 is used as a national emergency phone number, there's just no way that it's going to be able to deliver on the expectation from the public.Andrew Whitfield, DA shadow minister of police.
