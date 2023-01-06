ANC's January 8th statement is of no significance to the ordinary South African
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the party's January 8 statement on Sunday.
The African National Congress celebrates its 111th anniversary this year.
Next month's State of the Nation address and budget speech is seen as more important to South Africans than the ANC's celebrations.
The ANC's focus will now shift to its January 8 statement celebrations this weekend, having finally concluded its reconvened 55th national conference.
The virtual conference wrapped up in the early hours of Friday, where delegates had gathered at designated venues across the country, after it ran out of time to deal with policy matters when they gathered at Nasrec in December.
On the horizon for President Cyril Ramaphosa is the the 2023 State of the Nation address (SONA), in which he'll map out government's plan to tackle the many issues the country faces.
Following the SONA, is the budget speech by finance minister Enoch Godongwana, in which he'll detail where and how the revenue will be spent to remedy those issues.
Increasingly, I believe that what the ANC says is of zero relevance. What they do is obviously important, but there's such a big mismatch between what they say and what they do.John Maytham, CapeTalk presenter.
..some political analysts I also spoke to in recent days...they certainly feel for exactly the reasons you point out, that January 8 is really an ANC thing. It's not something we can hold them to.Lindsay Dentlinger, EWN parliamentary reporter.
Whatever the president does say on Sunday, it's really something linked to the party, but certainly we should be more focused on what comes in the next month or so at the State of the Nation address and particularly the Budget.Lindsay Dentlinger, EWN parliamentary reporter.
To hold them to something credible, we will have to look at what President Ramaphosa rather says at the State of the Nation address and of course the budget as to exactly how they are going to deal with these problems.Lindsay Dentlinger, EWN parliamentary reporter.
