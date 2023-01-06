Money on your mind? 5 tips to help you make better financial decisions in 2023
Jeremy van Wyk spoke to author and financial planner, Sylvia Walker.
Walker defines financial freedom as having the power to earn and use your money as you would like, without the confines of working around the clock to maintain your lifestyle.
What is financial freedom? Financial freedom is really about having choices.Sylvia Walker, author and financial planner
Here are 5 ways you can move closer to financial freedom this year.
Pay yourself first
The author recommends paying yourself before paying other expenses.
Turn your budget on its head. When you do that budgeting when you are listing what you need to spend your money on place, yourself at the top of the list. Even if its R100 a month.Sylvia Walker, author and financial planner
Tackle debt
Her advice is to start small.
It really is a case of starting with maybe the smallest one, the smallest debt because that’s the easiest.Sylvia Walker, author and financial planner
Use the power of technology
There are various smartphone apps such as Goodbudget and 22seven that are at your disposal to help you track your spending.
Draw up a budget according to the 50/30/20 rule
Walker says people should divide their income into three categories. 50% should go to needs, 30% to entertainment and clothing and the last 20% should contribute towards debt and saving.
Invest and prepare for retirement
She says people should start with what they understand when it comes to investing.
Putting money in a bank account and allowing interest to accumulate can go a long way while you try figure out what you need from your investment portfolio.
Long-term investment goals can include more risk, while short-term investments should be approached with a low-risk attitude.
