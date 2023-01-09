Written instructions can be issued if domestic generators breach noise limits
John Maytham interviews Werner Geldenhuys, Senior Technician: Noise Control Administration, City Health, Community Services and Health.
With the never-ending loadshedding problem, many have turned to generators and inverters to mitigate the effects of loadshedding.
However, the new problem on the rise is the noise caused by these generators.
RELATED: 5 items for under R1000 to make load shedding bearable
Werner Geldenhuys weighs in:
- Domestic generators most times than not breach the generator noise limit
- This is due to the generator being an open stripped machine
- Geldenhuys has noticed that many people place their generators further on their property and closer to their neighbours, because of the noise produced by the generators
- This becomes a problem when the generator is operating during the night
Geldenhuys recommends that if you're having a problem with the noise that's coming from a neighbour's generator to first address the neighbour.
If that is unsuccessful, escalate it to the Noise Control Administration, City Health, Community Services and Health.
The team will visit the site, conduct a noise measurement and give guidance based in their findings.
If an individual is resistant to make appropriate changes based on their findings, then a written instruction will be issued.
If you or anyone you know is wanting to file a noise complain, report it to noise@capetown.gov.za.
The smaller machines are a problem.Werner Geldenhuys, Senior Technician: Noise Control Administration, City Health, Community Services and Health
We may issue a written instruction to such a person, basically forcing them to make certain changes to be more acceptable in their environment.Werner Geldenhuys, Senior Technician: Noise Control Administration, City Health, Community Services and Health
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Written instructions can be issued if domestic generators breach noise limits
Source : Pexels: Andrea Piacquadio
More from Local
Adv Ntsebeza adamant that Prof Buhlungu not a 'quitter' amid death threats
The attempted assassination of Buhlungu forced him to be placed in a safer location as calls for his protection mounts.Read More
New 'Kraken variant' of Covid no cause for concern says professor
A new variant of COVID-19 has been detected in several countries around the world including South Africa.Read More
De Ruyter's poisoning will intimidate credible leaders - Chris Yelland
Outgoing Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter allegedly survived a murder attempt, claiming he had drank coffee laced with cyanide.Read More
'Fight against corruption a possible link to Buhlungu's suspected assassination'
One of his protection officers, Mboneli Vesele was killed when a hail of bullets was shot at the vehicle.Read More
Will students who have uni debt be excluded from the academic year?
Higher education says that talks are still underway to address whether students who have university debt would be academically excluded.Read More
Money on your mind? 5 tips to help you make better financial decisions in 2023
The Smart Woman author says financial freedom is being able to choose what you can do with your money, without consequence.Read More
Denosa calls for internal infrastructure unit for Gauteng Health
The nursing union's plea follows damage to several of Gauteng's medical facilities in various incidents over the last two years.Read More
Covid-19 caused delays in the release date of matric results - Umalusi
COVID-19 has contributed to the delayed release of matric results, says Umalusi.Read More
COJ hopes to reduce loadshedding by onboarding IPPs as soon as April
The City of Johannesburg aims to reduce the impact of loadshedding by using Independent Power Producers(IPPs) for energy supply.Read More