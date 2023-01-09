Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Adv Ntsebeza adamant that Prof Buhlungu not a 'quitter' amid death threats The attempted assassination of Buhlungu forced him to be placed in a safer location as calls for his protection mounts. 9 January 2023 10:59 AM
Written instructions can be issued if domestic generators breach noise limits Are there regulations on the use of noisy generators? Werner Geldenhuys, Senior Technician weighs in. 9 January 2023 6:40 AM
Will students who have uni debt be excluded from the academic year? Higher education says that talks are still underway to address whether students who have university debt would be academically exc... 6 January 2023 1:40 PM
The Midday Report Express: 'Ramaphosa says little on 2023 loadshedding relief' All the news you need to know. 9 January 2023 12:43 PM
ANC's aims to improve tactics to fix existing problems - Maropene Ramokgopa ANC celebrated its birthday last weekend and President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a statement of party's priorities for the year. 9 January 2023 11:12 AM
'It is audio deja-vu' - political analyst on Ramaphosa's speech at ANC birthday Over the weekend at the ANC's birthday celebration President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke on some of the goals for the party's future. 9 January 2023 6:35 AM
'Life experiences were prioritised over luxury' - Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco Technologies about his money habits in an episode of Other People's Money. 9 January 2023 6:42 PM
ANC (once again) proposes to change SA Reserve Bank mandate Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Isaah Mhlanga, executive chief economist at Alexander Forbes. 9 January 2023 6:18 PM
ANC January 8 statement: Sorry Cyril, but we've heard your lame speech before! Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Lawrence Hamilton, professor of political studies at Wits University. 9 January 2023 5:30 PM
Aldicarb and cyanide: here are some common poisons to look out for With the alleged attempted poisoning of Andre De Ruyter, poison is on many minds. Which are common and what should you look out fo... 9 January 2023 1:37 PM
Tips to make sure your appliances are covered from loadshedding effects Africa Melane chats to CBI-electric Engineering Executive Dr Andrew Dickson about how to insure your home and other assets. 9 January 2023 11:41 AM
Get better at saving, do more with your rands using these thrifty tips Read this if you want to get better at saving - from sticking to a budget to investing. 6 January 2023 8:32 AM
'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365) After the 2023 Rugby World Cup, our Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi will be moving to France to join the French team Racing 92. 4 January 2023 9:45 AM
FIFA wants every country in the world to name a stadium after Brazil legend Pelé John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 January 2023 7:53 AM
Wishing F1 legend Michael Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery Fans across the world are wishing Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery following brain injuries obtained a decade ago. 3 January 2023 9:39 AM
[WATCH] 6 CUTE (and funny-ish) moments of animals charging humans Since seals are attacking humans who disrupt them in their space, let's take a look at some more animal vs human moments. 5 January 2023 2:04 PM
'Live to Lead' - a Netflix doccie inspired by former president Nelson Mandela Tshidi Madia speaks to Sello Hatang, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation. 5 January 2023 10:56 AM
J.R.R. Tolkien was a genius with South African roots J.R.R. Tolkien was an English writer and scholar who achieved fame with his books The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. 3 January 2023 11:31 PM
Russia says the use of cellphones led to death of troops Russia says 89 of its soldiers were killed at a temporary barracks in Makiivka, on the eastern side of Ukraine. 5 January 2023 12:56 PM
Cristiano Ronaldo says he's moving to South Africa (he means Saudi Arabia, LOL) Cristiano Ronaldo joined a new club in Saudi Arabia but made a blunder when he didn't seem to know what country he was in. 5 January 2023 11:40 AM
'Til abandonment do us part: man drives off while wife pees, deserting her If you think your significant partner has made a mistake, wait until you hear this. 5 January 2023 6:39 AM
500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season The city's municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated. 4 January 2023 8:14 AM
Crowd crush kills 10 people, including a 10-year-old boy A stampede at a shopping mall in Uganda left 10 dead, including a 10-year-old boy. 4 January 2023 5:33 AM
Botswana issues arrest warrant for its former president Ian Khama Khama is facing more than a dozen criminal charges, including illegally possessing five firearms, in Botswana. 30 December 2022 6:13 AM
ANC's January 8th statement is of no significance to the ordinary South African EWN parliamentary reporter Lindsay Dentlinger speaks to John Maytham about the ANC's upcoming January 8 statement. 6 January 2023 10:37 AM
'People vote ANC by default. Opposition parties must unite to take them out' Dr Onkgopotse J. J. Tabane shares his opinion on the current state of the state, the ANC, opposition parties, and the media. 4 January 2023 8:31 AM
How New Year's 'affirmations' (NOT resolutions) can help you own 2023 We've all been there after a December break, deciding to regularly go to the gym, eat healthily, or do a number of new things. 4 January 2023 5:53 AM
Written instructions can be issued if domestic generators breach noise limits

9 January 2023 6:40 AM
by Amy Fraser
Eskom load shedding
John Maytham
backup generators

Are there regulations on the use of noisy generators? Werner Geldenhuys, Senior Technician weighs in.

John Maytham interviews Werner Geldenhuys, Senior Technician: Noise Control Administration, City Health, Community Services and Health.

With the never-ending loadshedding problem, many have turned to generators and inverters to mitigate the effects of loadshedding.

However, the new problem on the rise is the noise caused by these generators.

Image: Noisy generators are causing noise complaints
Image: Noisy generators are causing noise complaints

RELATED: 5 items for under R1000 to make load shedding bearable

Werner Geldenhuys weighs in:

  • Domestic generators most times than not breach the generator noise limit
  • This is due to the generator being an open stripped machine
  • Geldenhuys has noticed that many people place their generators further on their property and closer to their neighbours, because of the noise produced by the generators
  • This becomes a problem when the generator is operating during the night

Geldenhuys recommends that if you're having a problem with the noise that's coming from a neighbour's generator to first address the neighbour.

If that is unsuccessful, escalate it to the Noise Control Administration, City Health, Community Services and Health.

The team will visit the site, conduct a noise measurement and give guidance based in their findings.

If an individual is resistant to make appropriate changes based on their findings, then a written instruction will be issued.

If you or anyone you know is wanting to file a noise complain, report it to noise@capetown.gov.za.

The smaller machines are a problem.

Werner Geldenhuys, Senior Technician: Noise Control Administration, City Health, Community Services and Health

We may issue a written instruction to such a person, basically forcing them to make certain changes to be more acceptable in their environment.

Werner Geldenhuys, Senior Technician: Noise Control Administration, City Health, Community Services and Health

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Written instructions can be issued if domestic generators breach noise limits




Eskom load shedding
John Maytham
backup generators

University of Fort Hare Vice Chancellor - Prof Sakhela Buhlungu. Picture: Twitter/@sakhelab

Adv Ntsebeza adamant that Prof Buhlungu not a 'quitter' amid death threats

9 January 2023 10:59 AM

The attempted assassination of Buhlungu forced him to be placed in a safer location as calls for his protection mounts.

Copyright: phonlamaiphoto /123rf

New 'Kraken variant' of Covid no cause for concern says professor

9 January 2023 8:14 AM

A new variant of COVID-19 has been detected in several countries around the world including South Africa.

FILE: Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

De Ruyter's poisoning will intimidate credible leaders - Chris Yelland

9 January 2023 7:07 AM

Outgoing Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter allegedly survived a murder attempt, claiming he had drank coffee laced with cyanide.

Professor Sakhela Buhlungu during a University of Fort Hare Staff Indaba and Employee Appreciation Day in December 2022. Picture: Twitter/@ufh1916

'Fight against corruption a possible link to Buhlungu's suspected assassination'

9 January 2023 6:30 AM

One of his protection officers, Mboneli Vesele was killed when a hail of bullets was shot at the vehicle.

© zhuravlevab/123rf.com

Will students who have uni debt be excluded from the academic year?

6 January 2023 1:40 PM

Higher education says that talks are still underway to address whether students who have university debt would be academically excluded.

Photo by Emil Kalibradov on Unsplash

Money on your mind? 5 tips to help you make better financial decisions in 2023

6 January 2023 1:35 PM

The Smart Woman author says financial freedom is being able to choose what you can do with your money, without consequence.

The area at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital where they fire broke out in the early hours of Monday morning. Picture: Supplied

Denosa calls for internal infrastructure unit for Gauteng Health

6 January 2023 1:16 PM

The nursing union's plea follows damage to several of Gauteng's medical facilities in various incidents over the last two years.

© teka77/123rf.com

Covid-19 caused delays in the release date of matric results - Umalusi

6 January 2023 11:55 AM

COVID-19 has contributed to the delayed release of matric results, says Umalusi.

Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com

COJ hopes to reduce loadshedding by onboarding IPPs as soon as April

6 January 2023 9:16 AM

The City of Johannesburg aims to reduce the impact of loadshedding by using Independent Power Producers(IPPs) for energy supply.

Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService.

Calls to 10111 are going unanswered because call centres are understaffed

6 January 2023 9:11 AM

This is the alarm being raised by the Democratic Alliance who say that staffing levels are below 50% at the 10111 centres.

