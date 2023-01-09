Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Adv Ntsebeza adamant that Prof Buhlungu not a 'quitter' amid death threats The attempted assassination of Buhlungu forced him to be placed in a safer location as calls for his protection mounts. 9 January 2023 10:59 AM
Written instructions can be issued if domestic generators breach noise limits Are there regulations on the use of noisy generators? Werner Geldenhuys, Senior Technician weighs in. 9 January 2023 6:40 AM
Will students who have uni debt be excluded from the academic year? Higher education says that talks are still underway to address whether students who have university debt would be academically exc... 6 January 2023 1:40 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: 'Ramaphosa says little on 2023 loadshedding relief' All the news you need to know. 9 January 2023 12:43 PM
ANC's aims to improve tactics to fix existing problems - Maropene Ramokgopa ANC celebrated its birthday last weekend and President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a statement of party's priorities for the year. 9 January 2023 11:12 AM
'It is audio deja-vu' - political analyst on Ramaphosa's speech at ANC birthday Over the weekend at the ANC's birthday celebration President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke on some of the goals for the party’s future. 9 January 2023 6:35 AM
View all Politics
'Life experiences were prioritised over luxury' - Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco Technologies about his money habits in an episode of Other People's Money. 9 January 2023 6:42 PM
ANC (once again) proposes to change SA Reserve Bank mandate Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Isaah Mhlanga, executive chief economist at Alexander Forbes. 9 January 2023 6:18 PM
ANC January 8 statement: Sorry Cyril, but we've heard your lame speech before! Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Lawrence Hamilton, professor of political studies at Wits University. 9 January 2023 5:30 PM
View all Business
Aldicarb and cyanide: here are some common poisons to look out for With the alleged attempted poisoning of Andre De Ruyter, poison is on many minds. Which are common and what should you look out fo... 9 January 2023 1:37 PM
Tips to make sure your appliances are covered from loadshedding effects Africa Melane chats to CBI-electric Engineering Executive Dr Andrew Dickson about how to insure your home and other assets. 9 January 2023 11:41 AM
Get better at saving, do more with your rands using these thrifty tips Read this if you want to get better at saving - from sticking to a budget to investing. 6 January 2023 8:32 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365) After the 2023 Rugby World Cup, our Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi will be moving to France to join the French team Racing 92. 4 January 2023 9:45 AM
FIFA wants every country in the world to name a stadium after Brazil legend Pelé John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 January 2023 7:53 AM
Wishing F1 legend Michael Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery Fans across the world are wishing Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery following brain injuries obtained a decade ago. 3 January 2023 9:39 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 6 CUTE (and funny-ish) moments of animals charging humans Since seals are attacking humans who disrupt them in their space, let's take a look at some more animal vs human moments. 5 January 2023 2:04 PM
'Live to Lead' - a Netflix doccie inspired by former president Nelson Mandela Tshidi Madia speaks to Sello Hatang, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation. 5 January 2023 10:56 AM
J.R.R. Tolkien was a genius with South African roots J.R.R. Tolkien was an English writer and scholar who achieved fame with his books The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. 3 January 2023 11:31 PM
View all Entertainment
Russia says the use of cellphones led to death of troops Russia says 89 of its soldiers were killed at a temporary barracks in Makiivka, on the eastern side of Ukraine. 5 January 2023 12:56 PM
Cristiano Ronaldo says he's moving to South Africa (he means Saudi Arabia, LOL) Cristiano Ronaldo joined a new club in Saudi Arabia but made a blunder when he didn’t seem to know what country he was in. 5 January 2023 11:40 AM
'Til abandonment do us part: man drives off while wife pees, deserting her If you think your significant partner has made a mistake, wait until you hear this. 5 January 2023 6:39 AM
View all World
500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season The city’s municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated. 4 January 2023 8:14 AM
Crowd crush kills 10 people, including a 10-year-old boy A stampede at a shopping mall in Uganda left 10 dead, including a 10-year-old boy. 4 January 2023 5:33 AM
Botswana issues arrest warrant for its former president Ian Khama Khama is facing more than a dozen criminal charges, including illegally possessing five firearms, in Botswana. 30 December 2022 6:13 AM
View all Africa
ANC's January 8th statement is of no significance to the ordinary South African EWN parliamentary reporter Lindsay Dentlinger speaks to John Maytham about the ANC's upcoming January 8 statement. 6 January 2023 10:37 AM
'People vote ANC by default. Opposition parties must unite to take them out' Dr Onkgopotse J. J. Tabane shares his opinion on the current state of the state, the ANC, opposition parties, and the media. 4 January 2023 8:31 AM
How New Year's 'affirmations' (NOT resolutions) can help you own 2023 We've all been there after a December break, deciding to regularly go to the gym, eat healthily, or do a number of new things. 4 January 2023 5:53 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

'It is audio deja-vu' - political analyst on Ramaphosa's speech at ANC birthday

9 January 2023 6:35 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
African National Congress
ANC
Cyril Ramaphosa
ray white
Fikile-Ntsikelelo Moya

Over the weekend at the ANC's birthday celebration President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke on some of the goals for the party’s future.

Ray White spoke to Fikile-Ntsikelelo Moya, political commentator and politics editor at The Sowetan.

  • The president spoke at the party’s 111th birthday in Mangaung about the goals of the party.

  • Moya said this speech was predictable and outlined the issues we already know are there.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the party's 8 January statement at the 111th anniversary of the party in Bloemfontein on 8 January 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the party's 8 January statement at the 111th anniversary of the party in Bloemfontein on 8 January 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

In his keynote address at the celebration in Mangaung, Ramaphosa said at the top of the party’s agenda is the renewal of the ANC, economic recovery, and basic service delivery.

According to Moya, the speech made by the party president was predictable and outlined many of the same issues we already know we are facing as a country.

There is a sense of audio deja-vu, we have heard this all before.

Fikile-Ntsikelelo Moya, Politics Editor - The Sowetan

He adds that with regard to loadshedding the president spoke about the problems but was not entirely clear on the solutions he was proposing.

He said that with Ramaphosa being reelected it was expected that he would be bolder in outlining his own vision.

It is not clear why he is still not bold enough to say ‘this is what I am going to do.’ One can only suspect it is because he does not know what it is that he needs to do.

Fikile-Ntsikelelo Moya, Politics Editor - The Sowetan

Moya says it remains to be seen if the goals of the speech are implemented before the merits of it can be determined.

Scroll up to listen to the audio above for more.




9 January 2023 6:35 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
African National Congress
ANC
Cyril Ramaphosa
ray white
Fikile-Ntsikelelo Moya

More from Politics

President Cyril Ramaphosa in Jagersfontein on Monday, 12 September 2022. Picture: GCIS.

The Midday Report Express: 'Ramaphosa says little on 2023 loadshedding relief'

9 January 2023 12:43 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the party's 8 January statement at the 111th anniversary of the party in Bloemfontein on 8 January 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

ANC's aims to improve tactics to fix existing problems - Maropene Ramokgopa

9 January 2023 11:12 AM

ANC celebrated its birthday last weekend and President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a statement of party's priorities for the year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African National Congress President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses members as the party's national elective conference comes to a close on 20 December 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

ANC's January 8th statement is of no significance to the ordinary South African

6 January 2023 10:37 AM

EWN parliamentary reporter Lindsay Dentlinger speaks to John Maytham about the ANC's upcoming January 8 statement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus addresses the crowd outside the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

9 years of State Capture can’t be equated with the impact of apartheid - Niehaus

5 January 2023 10:24 AM

The former ANC spokesperson says the mistakes made by Zuma’s administration are incomparable to apartheid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Parliament's National Assembly on fire again after a flare-up on 3 January 2022. Picture: @MolotoMothapo/Twitter

One year later, and Parliament is still gutted. Why it's taking so long...

5 January 2023 6:15 AM

Monday marked one year since Parliament went up in flames, and there are still so many questions that need answers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: ANC have moved on from Phala Phala

5 January 2023 4:13 AM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The ANC's top 7 present themselves to party delegates following their election at the party's national elective conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg on 19 December 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

'People vote ANC by default. Opposition parties must unite to take them out'

4 January 2023 8:31 AM

Dr Onkgopotse J. J. Tabane shares his opinion on the current state of the state, the ANC, opposition parties, and the media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suspended Umkhonto Wesizwe Military Veteran’s Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus. Picture: @niehaus_carl/Twitter.

Carl Niehaus' new movement needs credible leaders - political analyst

3 January 2023 7:46 AM

Former ANC member Carl Niehaus is launching a new political movement for those "betrayed" by the ANC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African National Congress Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula at the party's 55th national elective conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on 20 December 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

Mbalula: No state resources should be used to fund ANC activities

29 December 2022 6:14 AM

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has met with the interim provincial committee in the Free State on the back of a memorandum demanding some government departments in the province provide goods and services for the party’s upcoming 111th birthday celebration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC's 55th national elective conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 19 December 2022. Picture: Eyewitness News

Cabinet reshuffle: 'I see Ramaphosa growing stronger' - politics expert

27 December 2022 9:17 AM

A cabinet reshuffle by President Ramaphosa is looming after several ministers and deputy ministers did not make it onto the NEC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

De Ruyter's poisoning will intimidate credible leaders - Chris Yelland

Local

'It is audio deja-vu' - political analyst on Ramaphosa's speech at ANC birthday

Politics

'Fight against corruption a possible link to Buhlungu's suspected assassination'

Local

EWN Highlights

Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

9 January 2023 7:52 PM

Team SA to battle it out for top honours at Hockey Men’s World Cup

9 January 2023 7:40 PM

Gauteng police record over 200 crashes since start of December

9 January 2023 6:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA