'It is audio deja-vu' - political analyst on Ramaphosa's speech at ANC birthday
Ray White spoke to Fikile-Ntsikelelo Moya, political commentator and politics editor at The Sowetan.
The president spoke at the party’s 111th birthday in Mangaung about the goals of the party.
Moya said this speech was predictable and outlined the issues we already know are there.
In his keynote address at the celebration in Mangaung, Ramaphosa said at the top of the party’s agenda is the renewal of the ANC, economic recovery, and basic service delivery.
According to Moya, the speech made by the party president was predictable and outlined many of the same issues we already know we are facing as a country.
There is a sense of audio deja-vu, we have heard this all before.Fikile-Ntsikelelo Moya, Politics Editor - The Sowetan
He adds that with regard to loadshedding the president spoke about the problems but was not entirely clear on the solutions he was proposing.
He said that with Ramaphosa being reelected it was expected that he would be bolder in outlining his own vision.
It is not clear why he is still not bold enough to say ‘this is what I am going to do.’ One can only suspect it is because he does not know what it is that he needs to do.Fikile-Ntsikelelo Moya, Politics Editor - The Sowetan
Moya says it remains to be seen if the goals of the speech are implemented before the merits of it can be determined.
Scroll up to listen to the audio above for more.
Source : Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
