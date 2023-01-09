New 'Kraken variant' of Covid no cause for concern says professor





Ray White spoke to Professor Tulio de Oliveira, Head of a gene-sequencing institute at the University of Stellenbosch.

De Oliveira said that this new variant is not a cause for concern .

He sated that the public should still be encouraged to get their booster vaccines.

After a new COVID-19 variant, nicknamed ‘the Kraken’ many people have been concerned as it apparently has a higher rate of transmission.

According to De Oliveira this variant is a mutation of the omicron variant that is slightly more transmissible but is overall not a cause for concern.

It is not a new variant of concern. It is not any kind of virus that will come and cause havoc in the world. Tulio de Oliveira, Head of a gene-sequencing institute - University of Stellenbosch

He adds that the symptoms for this variant are more or less the same, however, there is now a higher level of population immunity which makes the virus less severe.

That is why we like to say in South Africa that we are alerted but not concerned or alarmed because South Africa has a very high level of population immunity through vaccination, previous infection or both. Tulio de Oliveira, Head of a gene-sequencing institute - University of Stellenbosch

He does not see us needing to reimpose restrictions such as the wearing of masks.

However, he still encourages people to get their booster vaccine, especially the elderly population and those with comorbidities.

