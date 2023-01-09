ANC's aims to improve tactics to fix existing problems - Maropene Ramokgopa





Clement Manyathela spoke to Maropene Ramokgopa, ANC 2nd Deputy Secretary General and Hajra Omarjee, politics editor at Business Day.

Ramaphosa delivered this statement at the party’s 111th birthday celebration .

Omarjee said the ANC will need to do more to fix the lived experience of South Africans.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the party's 8 January statement at the 111th anniversary of the party in Bloemfontein on 8 January 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

According to Ramokgopa, the 8 January statement highlights the key points that the ANC will focus on this year.

She says that while some of the issues, such as electricity and power, have been spoken about for some time, they will re-evaluate their approach to addressing them.

We will improve the tactics that we are going to be able to put in to implement them better and to ensure that we make an improvement on what we have already started. Maropene Ramokgopa, ANC 2nd Deputy Secretary General

Ramokgopa added they are also placing an emphasis on cadre development and improving service delivery.

Omarjee says there is nothing new in the 8 January statement and that the ANC is facing a credibility and leadership crisis.

She says the conditions of many South Africans have worsened significantly due to a high cost of living and loadshedding as well as other factors and the party has not suggested anything that will change this.

I do not think the platitudes we have heard since the outcome of the ANC’s national conference… are going to make a major difference to the material living conditions of South Africans. Hajra Omarjee, politics editor at Business Day

She added that the ANC has lost major electoral support across the country and they will likely need more than platitudes to fix this.

