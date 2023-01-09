Miss Universe hot picks: How to fast-track Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri to semifinals
CAPE TOWN - A leading beauty pageant website, Missosology, has revealed who it believes are the top 20 contestants at the 71st Miss Universe competition.
Our very own Miss South Africa, Ndavi Nokeri, has made it onto the list – taking seventh spot.
#MissUniverse2022 3rd #hotpicks by #missosology' Missosology (@missosology) January 5, 2023
Read https://t.co/wzSZK1lJnE pic.twitter.com/Fbfrd9mVsN
Here’s a look at the website’s top 20 list:
- Curaçao – Gabriëla Dos Santos
- Venezuela – Amanda Dudamel
- Puerto Rico – Ashley Cariño
- Jamaica – Toshami Calvin
- Philippines – Celeste Cortesi
- USA – R’bonney Gabriel
- South Africa – Ndavi Nokeri
- Colombia – María Fernanda Aristizábal
- Thailand – Anna Sueangam-iam
- Spain – Alicia Faubel
- Chile – Sofia Depassier
- Mexico – Irma Miranda
- India – Divita Rai
- Indonesia – Laksmi De-Neefe Suardana
- Cambodia – Manita Hang
- Peru – Alessia Rovegno
- Ukraine – Viktoriia Apanasenko
- Aruba – Kiara Arends
- Italy – Virginia Stablum
- Germany – Soraya Kohlmann
In less than a month a new @MissUniverse will be crowned😱👑' Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) December 22, 2022
Let’s raise the South African flag higher with @Ndavi_Nokeri by securing her spot in the semi-finals.
Click on the link below to cast your votehttps://t.co/DSEJELdOaM#missuniversesouthafrica #ndaviformissuniverse pic.twitter.com/72Sy8yAzG6
South Africans can fast-track Nokeri to the semifinals by voting for her on the Miss Universe website.
The cheapest vote (that’s three votes) will cost you R17, while the most expensive vote will see you parting with just over R3,400 (that’s for 1,000 votes).
Missosology says its predictions are set to change as we get closer to the final competition happening on 14 January in New Orleans, Louisiana.
1 WEEK TO GO! 🤩' Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) January 7, 2023
South Africa are you ready? 🇿🇦
Tune in on 15 January at 3:00 AM (SAST) on DSTV Channel 103 @1MagicTV 📺.#missuniversesouthafrica #71stmissuniverse #ndaviformissuniverse #ndavinokeri #missuniverse2022 pic.twitter.com/Pzbpw6ZOrf
Meanwhile, if you are an avid follower of pageants and like early mornings, you can catch the live show on 15 January on 1Magic at 3am.
Previous Miss Universe winners from South Africa include Margaret Gardiner in 1978, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in 2017 and Zozibini Tunzi in 2019.
This article first appeared on EWN : Miss Universe hot picks: How to fast-track Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri to semifinals
Source : @Official_MissSA/Twitter
