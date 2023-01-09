Adv Ntsebeza adamant that Prof Buhlungu not a 'quitter' amid death threats





Clement Manyathela interviews Advocate Dumisa Ntsebezo , Vice-Chancellor at the University of Fort Hare and Khuselwa Rantjie, spokesperson at Eastern Cape Premier's office.

Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza is adamant that death threats on the University of Fort Hare's Vice-Chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu will not deter him to continue the fight against corruption.

Buhlungu's protection officer, Mboneli Veseli, died on the scene when bullets pounced their vehicle at the Alice campus residence last Friday.

Ntsebeza says those attempting to threaten Buhlungu to leave his position at the university will not succeed.

Professor Sakhela Buhlungu during a University of Fort Hare Staff Indaba and Employee Appreciation Day in December 2022. Picture: Twitter/@ufh1916

People are so desperate that they want to shoot you and also turns out that this is one person (Buhlungu) who has begun to unearth layers of corruption and that is why I sympathise with him. Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza, Vice-Chancellor - University of Fort Hare

Professor Sakhela Buhlungu that I know is not a quitter and I can tell you now that he is not going to leave that university, he will only leave in a coffin. Those who are intimidating him or those after his life must understand one thing that he is not going to leave. Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza, Vice-Chancellor - University of Fort Hare

Joining the conversation, Eastern Cape Premier spokesperson, Khuselwa Rantjie says they have directed the provincial top cop to prioritise the investigation.

We had engaged the provincial commissioner of police to put all their resources to investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators before the court of law. Khuselwa Rantjie, Spokesperson - Eastern Cape Government

Ntsebeza adds that he got assurance from the Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gugungubele that "they will what see what will be done."

Listen above to the full interview.