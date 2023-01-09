Adv Ntsebeza adamant that Prof Buhlungu not a 'quitter' amid death threats
Clement Manyathela interviews Advocate Dumisa Ntsebezo , Vice-Chancellor at the University of Fort Hare and Khuselwa Rantjie, spokesperson at Eastern Cape Premier's office.
Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza is adamant that death threats on the University of Fort Hare's Vice-Chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu will not deter him to continue the fight against corruption.
Buhlungu's protection officer, Mboneli Veseli, died on the scene when bullets pounced their vehicle at the Alice campus residence last Friday.
Ntsebeza says those attempting to threaten Buhlungu to leave his position at the university will not succeed.
People are so desperate that they want to shoot you and also turns out that this is one person (Buhlungu) who has begun to unearth layers of corruption and that is why I sympathise with him.Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza, Vice-Chancellor - University of Fort Hare
Professor Sakhela Buhlungu that I know is not a quitter and I can tell you now that he is not going to leave that university, he will only leave in a coffin. Those who are intimidating him or those after his life must understand one thing that he is not going to leave.Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza, Vice-Chancellor - University of Fort Hare
Joining the conversation, Eastern Cape Premier spokesperson, Khuselwa Rantjie says they have directed the provincial top cop to prioritise the investigation.
We had engaged the provincial commissioner of police to put all their resources to investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators before the court of law.Khuselwa Rantjie, Spokesperson - Eastern Cape Government
Ntsebeza adds that he got assurance from the Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gugungubele that "they will what see what will be done."
Listen above to the full interview.
More from Local
New 'Kraken variant' of Covid no cause for concern says professor
A new variant of COVID-19 has been detected in several countries around the world including South Africa.Read More
De Ruyter's poisoning will intimidate credible leaders - Chris Yelland
Outgoing Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter allegedly survived a murder attempt, claiming he had drank coffee laced with cyanide.Read More
Written instructions can be issued if domestic generators breach noise limits
Are there regulations on the use of noisy generators? Werner Geldenhuys, Senior Technician weighs in.Read More
'Fight against corruption a possible link to Buhlungu's suspected assassination'
One of his protection officers, Mboneli Vesele was killed when a hail of bullets was shot at the vehicle.Read More
Will students who have uni debt be excluded from the academic year?
Higher education says that talks are still underway to address whether students who have university debt would be academically excluded.Read More
Money on your mind? 5 tips to help you make better financial decisions in 2023
The Smart Woman author says financial freedom is being able to choose what you can do with your money, without consequence.Read More
Denosa calls for internal infrastructure unit for Gauteng Health
The nursing union's plea follows damage to several of Gauteng's medical facilities in various incidents over the last two years.Read More
Covid-19 caused delays in the release date of matric results - Umalusi
COVID-19 has contributed to the delayed release of matric results, says Umalusi.Read More
COJ hopes to reduce loadshedding by onboarding IPPs as soon as April
The City of Johannesburg aims to reduce the impact of loadshedding by using Independent Power Producers(IPPs) for energy supply.Read More