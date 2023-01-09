Aldicarb and cyanide: here are some common poisons to look out for
Gushwell Brooks spoke to Hestelle Van Staden, senior forensic pathologist at the Johannesburg Forensic Pathology Services.
-
Two common types of poison are aldicarb and cyanide.
-
If you suspect you have been poisoned, seek immediate medical attention.
De Ruyter was allegedly diagnosed with cyanide poisoning, which aligns with the symptoms he was presenting, according to Van Staden.
If someone ingests cyanide, they will notice a bitter, almond-like taste followed by nausea, vomiting, confusion, vertigo, and rapid breathing, among other symptoms.
Cyanide is extremely toxic, she added, and it can be either ingested or inhaled as a gas, which can kill someone within minutes if they inhale it.
Cyanide poisoning is actually one of the true medical emergencies… it interferes at a cellular level where it prevents the oxygen that is in the blood from being taken up by the cells.Hestelle Van Staden, senior forensic pathologist at the Johannesburg Forensic Pathology Services
According to Van Staden, while we may be exposed to small amounts of cyanide, such as in apple seeds or cigarette smoke, we are not likely to encounter lethal amounts in our daily lives.
Another common type of toxin used for poisonings is aldicarb, also known as two-step, which is a type of insecticide.
It is probably the most common poison we see at the moment from my point of view at Johannesburg.Hestelle Van Staden, senior forensic pathologist at the Johannesburg Forensic Pathology Services
The trade name for this product is Temik, and it works by preventing the breakdown of an enzyme that is important for the function of the nervous system.
This poison looks like small black grains similar to poppy seeds and has a terrible taste and smell, Van Staden said.
This is extremely toxic and tends to be relatively fast-acting.
If you suspect that you have been poisoned, the most important thing you can do is get medical attention as soon as possible.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from Lifestyle
Tips to make sure your appliances are covered from loadshedding effects
Africa Melane chats to CBI-electric Engineering Executive Dr Andrew Dickson about how to insure your home and other assets.Read More
Get better at saving, do more with your rands using these thrifty tips
Read this if you want to get better at saving - from sticking to a budget to investing.Read More
L’Oréal reveals new motorised lipstick for those with reduced mobility
Beauty giant, L’Oréal, revealed its new automated lipstick applicator for people with challenged mobility on Thursday.Read More
[WATCH] 6 CUTE (and funny-ish) moments of animals charging humans
Since seals are attacking humans who disrupt them in their space, let's take a look at some more animal vs human moments.Read More
7 most explosive social media moments that happened in 2022 (& how they ended)
2022 marked a year of notable conflicts that caused a stir on the internet, hopefully 2023 will be a bit less chaotic.Read More
Back to reality: How to mentally prepare for the office after the festive season
After a relaxing break and festive season, it can be a challenge to wrap you brain around returning to the real world.Read More
The Gizzu mini UPS (only R899) will keep the internet going during load shedding
At just R899, this UPS system will power your router (and a few other devices) when Eskom's load shedding strikes!Read More
Competition Commission calls for 'competitive suppliers' of school uniforms
Parents are still looking for uniforms as schools reopen next Wednesday.Read More
Share with care: posting school pics can make your child a kidnapping target
With the start of the new school year just around the corner parents should beware of sharing pictures of their children in uniform.Read More