Aldicarb and cyanide: here are some common poisons to look out for





Gushwell Brooks spoke to Hestelle Van Staden, senior forensic pathologist at the Johannesburg Forensic Pathology Services.

Two common types of poison are aldicarb and cyanide .

If you suspect you have been poisoned, seek immediate medical attention.

FILE: Poison. Picture: Arek Socha from Pixabay

De Ruyter was allegedly diagnosed with cyanide poisoning, which aligns with the symptoms he was presenting, according to Van Staden.

If someone ingests cyanide, they will notice a bitter, almond-like taste followed by nausea, vomiting, confusion, vertigo, and rapid breathing, among other symptoms.

Cyanide is extremely toxic, she added, and it can be either ingested or inhaled as a gas, which can kill someone within minutes if they inhale it.

Cyanide poisoning is actually one of the true medical emergencies… it interferes at a cellular level where it prevents the oxygen that is in the blood from being taken up by the cells. Hestelle Van Staden, senior forensic pathologist at the Johannesburg Forensic Pathology Services

According to Van Staden, while we may be exposed to small amounts of cyanide, such as in apple seeds or cigarette smoke, we are not likely to encounter lethal amounts in our daily lives.

Another common type of toxin used for poisonings is aldicarb, also known as two-step, which is a type of insecticide.

It is probably the most common poison we see at the moment from my point of view at Johannesburg. Hestelle Van Staden, senior forensic pathologist at the Johannesburg Forensic Pathology Services

The trade name for this product is Temik, and it works by preventing the breakdown of an enzyme that is important for the function of the nervous system.

This poison looks like small black grains similar to poppy seeds and has a terrible taste and smell, Van Staden said.

This is extremely toxic and tends to be relatively fast-acting.

If you suspect that you have been poisoned, the most important thing you can do is get medical attention as soon as possible.

Listen to the audio above for more.