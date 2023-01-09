Expert advice on how to deal with big life changes





Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

Any new change means that things are unfamiliar Clinical Psychologist Rivka Harder - Wellness Evolution

How we deal with and perceive change will depend on different personality factors and past experiences, explains Rivka Harder.

She adds that it will take a lot of self-talk to prepare yourself for a big change in your life.

Any big change is going to bring about big feelings Clinical Psychologist Rivka Harder - Wellness Evolution

Harder advised that when big changes are happening in your life, do not feel the need to take on more.

If you are starting a new job, do not overhaul other parts of your life; now is not the time to start an extreme exercise or project. Clinical Psychologist Rivka Harder - Wellness Evolution

She further added that when going through change, it is best to keep things simple and also give yourself a lot of grace.

When it comes to parents helping their children adjust to a new environment, Harder says that parents need to remember that they are the ones who are helping their children to regulate, so it is important for parents to take good care of themselves.