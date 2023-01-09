Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Psychologist shares practical tips for back-to-school anxiety

9 January 2023 4:03 PM
by Kenrick James
Tags:
Mental health
Anxiety
#Backtoschool
#Firstdayofschool
#returntoschool

Educational psychologist Karen Archer shares guidance about overcoming separation anxiety as parents prepare for the start of the school year.

Karen Archer, an educational psychologist, speaks with Gushwell Brooks about the problem of separation anxiety in children starting the school year.

Whether they're starting for the first time or transitioning to a new grade, children can experience anxiety about the overwhelming amount of change they face as schools open.

Kindergarten pre-school children playing 123rflifestyle 123rfeducation 123rf

The overwhelming amount of change and uncertainty that accompany the start of a school year can cause anxiety in children who are suddenly faced with new challenges, situations, and a whole new routine.

The experience can be jarring and lead to issues such as separation anxiety.

We are all creatures of habit and children especially thrive on routine and schedule so going back to school after a lovely holiday with family and caregivers can be very unsettling.

Karen Archer, Educational Psychologist

Returning students may also suffer from anxiety issues due to uncertainty about various factors that may affect their new environment.

Starting a new grade, joining a new class, having a new teacher, using a new bathroom, having the correct stationery, or wearing a uniform could add to the uncertainty that a child must face at the start of the year.

Children with learning difficulties may be affected by other variables that increase their anxiety.

Archer emphasises what parents should be mindful of, particularly in children unable to articulate their emotions:

We always say behaviour is a symptom, so what are they showing you? What are they actually showing you without telling you?

Karen Archer, Educational Psychologist

Parents should be on the lookout for drastic changes in behavior, which are an indicator of how their children are feeling.

For instance, sleeping patterns, changes in eating habits, including overeating or loss of appetite, stomach aches, irritability, or aggression.

Parents should consider whether these changes are a sign of anxiety and try to talk to their children about it.

Open up the conversation with your child first and say; how are you feeling about going back to school?

Karen Archer, Educational Psychologist

Archer also warns that many children may be unable to express their anxiety, so it is the parent's responsibility to understand and interpret what the child has to say.

She adds that research shows that a child can pick up on a parent's anxiety and begin to experience it themselves without being able to properly explain or understand it.

So parents need to be aware of their own anxiety and how it manifests in their children.

Its a call to all parents and I say this to myself as well, you've got to mask your anxiety as much as possible. Be calm.

Karen Archer, Educational Psychologist

Parents should open a dialogue with the child and reassure them that it is normal to feel anxious.

'Do you remember how well you did?' you glorify it in that way and say 'how did you manage to get through that?' lets try and use those skills in this situation.

Karen Archer, Educational Psychologist

Archer recommends developing a new routine and finding a way to communicate the new routine, such as a visual calendar that displays images of what your child should be doing on each given day.

Scroll up to listen to the interview




