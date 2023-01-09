Economist weighs in on ANC's proposal to change SARB mandate





The South African Reserve Bank. Picture: Supplied.

Redford feels that the task of wanting to change the SARB mandate is a difficult one to do.

What we need to bare in mind is that the South African Reserve Bank mandate is entrenched in the Constitution of South Africa. Siobhan Redford - Economist, RMB

She further adds that the South African Reserve Bank does not have the tools to deal with the structural issues concerning unemployment.

Very low interest rate does not change anything because when the inflation becomes very high, it means that we are looking at unstable prices. Siobhan Redford - Economist, RMB

It is therefore difficult for businesses to plan, and that can possibly have a negative impact on investments, for example. Siobhan Redford - Economist, RMB

The issue with unemployment is structural, and the Reserve Bank does not have the tools to deal with the structural issues. Siobhan Redford - Economist, RMB

Changing the Reserve Bank mandate and telling them to add unemployment to prices is not going to make a huge difference in the forecast, Redford explains.

