PMI rose for a third month in December, but the outlook still looks challenging

The seasonally adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose for a third month to reach 53.1 index points in December 2022, slightly up from 52.6 in November.
While the headline number is positive, the underlying picture is more mixed.
Most concerning was the business activity index which deteriorated further in December.
This is indicative of weak underlying momentum in the sector.
Sustained and intense load-shedding during the last month of 2022 was likely a key drag on the sector.
More encouraging was the sustained demand growth signaled by the new sales orders index.
The index ticked down slightly from November but remained firmly above the 50-point mark for a second month.
A further positive development was a rise in the expected business conditions index.
Purchasing managers turned more optimistic about business conditions in six months, with the index rising to 54.9 in December from 51.7 in November.
Demand is not looking too bad. New sales orders stayed strong in December, but they were not able to respond to those demand conditions in the production side.Miyelani Maluleke, economist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.
Business activity remains well below that 50-point magic number which tells you that production is still severely constrained by these ongoing bouts of power cuts.Miyelani Maluleke, economist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.
When we start to look ahead to this year, that loadshedding is not a problem that is going away...Miyelani Maluleke, economist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.
Despite what has been a positive PMI number for December, the outlook still looks quite challenging.Miyelani Maluleke, economist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.
