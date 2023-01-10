Tshwane financials were 'a deliberate attempt to mislead' - FF Plus
- Tshwane's multi-party coalition says financial statements submitted to the AG was deliberately misleading
- A leaked AG report shows the state of finances in Tshwane is in a shambles
- The multi-party coalition has not ruled out legal action against those involved
The multi-party coalition in City of Tshwane has warned there will be serious consequences after the municipality's financial statements was misrepresented to the Auditor-General.
A leaked AG report has painted a shocking picture of the state of finances in the capital, with irregular expenditure of R10.4 billion and R1 billion in fruitless and wasteful expenditure.
According to the findings, the municipality's financial statements grossly underrepresented debt to suppliers and monies owed to the municipality.
The national leaders of the coalition parties in the city of Tshwane met with the metro’s executive last night.
It became very clear to us there's been some shenanigans that the CFO withheld certain information from the council but also from the auditor general's office. To a large extent, this led to many of the findings being problematic. We knew from the beginning there was a dire situation in Tshwane but we're positive we'll get to the bottom of this.Dr Corne Mulder, chairperson of the Coalition Technical Committee in Tshwane and FF Plus Chief Whip
According to Mulder, the current chief financial officer was part of the previous administration and continued his tenure when the coalition government took over in January 2022.
After struggling to find a suitable candidate during the interview process, the CFO's contact was extended on a temporary basis.
Mulder believes when the CFO became aware he would not be appointed, there was a deliberate attempt to sabotage the finances of the council.
It's clear some of the books were cooked. Certain things were put under false pretenses and were not correct. There was a deliberate attempt to mislead and to give certain information away from the process.Dr Corne Mulder, chairperson of the Coalition Technical Committee in Tshwane and FF Plus Chief Whip
The multi-party coalition is now considering legal charges against the individual, once the investigation is completed.
Mulder says this is not the final report as it's yet to be signed.
For now, the Tshwane multi-party coalition says the adverse report has not had much impact on service delivery in the capital.
We've made good strides and we're positive this will be indicated in the follow up report in the next financial year end statement. In order to get good service delivery, we need to get into a better financial position. Many steps were taken to find finances but to us the emphasis remains service delivery in the context of clean governance, transparency and no corruption.Dr Corne Mulder, chairperson of the Coalition Technical Committee in Tshwane and FF Plus Chief Whip
