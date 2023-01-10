'We are running on track' - Basic Education on learner placement for 2023





Africa Melane interviews Elijah Mhlanga - Spokesperson for Basic Education.

The Department of Basic Education is confident that all will go as planned as it prepares to kick off the academic year on 11 January at all inland schools.

Speaking to 702’s Africa Melane, department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said that teachers and principals returned to schools on 9 January in preparation for the new year.

The department is unable to give exact figures pertaining to the total number of unplaced learners at this time due to relocations as well as the high number of incomplete applications, says Mhlanga.

We process [applications] by September, but come day one of school, you still have many more [learners] that need spaces because people have moved around in the provinces. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Basic Education

[People are] supposed to be working with the system to make sure that the application process is completed but because they do not like that particular school, they don’t accept or decline and that creates a problem for everyone else.” Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Basic Education

Mhlanga said that while the department received an estimated 300, 000 applications in Gauteng alone, many applications were left incomplete.

While the department reported no incidents of vandalism to date, Mhlanga is positive that this will be a better year.

With regard to the current measles outbreak and discovery of a new Covid-19 variant, Mhlanga assured that the department is working with government and the Department of Health to monitor the situation.

Two days to go when schools opened last year, we already had lots and lots of schools that had been vandalised over the holidays. This time we are not getting those types of reports. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Basic Education

