Minister Ntshavheni optimistic state-owned Postbank will be in operation in 2023

Do you think that government will keep to its promise in creating a state bank?

Department of Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is optimistic that Postbank will be ready to assume the role of the state bank this year.

Ntshavheni added despite the bank amendment bill being debated in Parliament, it will be in operation this year.

We are well on course and we should be done by April or May... Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister - Communications and Digital Technologies

