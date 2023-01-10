South Africa needs donors of colour
Clarence Ford interviews Nabiella de Beer, Communications Manager at DKMS.
Every 72 minutes, someone in South Africa is diagnosed with blood cancer, says De Beer.
DKMS is "an international nonprofit organisation dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders".
RELATED: More black stem cell donors needed to help save lives - SA Bone Marrow Registry
In SA, patients diagnosed with blood cancer or a blood disorder, have a 1 in 100 000 chance of finding a matching stem cell donor.
This is because only 24 240 South Africans are registered donors, which makes makes finding a match challenging, especially for people of colour due to the low number of black, coloured and Indian donors.
Nabiella de Beer weighs in:
- Stem cell donation is about finding someone's "genetic twin"
- The match isn't necessarily race-related, but there's a "strong possibility" that donations and matches will come from the same race
- Only 0.04% of South Africans are registered to donate
- The bigger the donor pool, the better the chance of a patient finding a match
- 11.5 million people are registered on the DKMS global registry – 75% are white, 25% are black, coloured and Indian
- Gauteng has the highest number of donations, followed by the Western Cape
- There are many misconceptions around donations – once people are educated, their views change
- South Africa does not incentivise stem cell donations – there needs to be 100% consent and nothing driving someone to donate
- Generally, there are not many side effects when donating stem cells – most will feel flu-like systems and fatigue post donation
- Donors need to be 55 years old and younger – this reduces any possibility of risk to the person donating
We currently have someone being diagnosed with blood cancer in our country every 72 minutes; if you add that up, eventually someone that you know is going to be diagnosed with blood cancer.Nabiella de Beer, communications manager at DKMS
Our job as DKMS is to actually educate as many people as possible...Education is so important.Nabiella de Beer, communications manager at DKMS
We are urging as many South Africans to become an active part of helping us to relieve blood cancer.Nabiella de Beer, communications manager at DKMS
Blossom Ngesi, a 37-year-old donor shares her experience of donating stem cells:
- Ngesi found the need for donors and registered to fill that gap
- The process of donating stem cells is not painful – can be compared to donating blood
- Ngesi, attributes the resistance of donations from people of colour to cultural and religious beliefs
If I can save or extend someone's life, I am in it to win it.Blossom Ngesi, stem cell donor
I had so much support from DKMS, literally held my hand throughout.Blossom Ngesi, stem cell donor
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : South Africa needs donors of colour
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jarun011/jarun0111908/jarun011190800115/129451031-blood-sample-tube-contain-with-stem-cell.jpg
More from Local
New COVID variant won't result in restrictions, vax campaign to be boosted
Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla says there's no need to impose any travel restrictions on any country due to the new sub-variant of globally dominant Omicron dubbed 'The Kraken'.Read More
Over 99% of pupils in Gauteng placed in schools
The Gauteng Education Department says over 290 000 Grade 1 and Grade 8 pupils have been placed.Read More
Joburg law firm pursues class action lawsuit after Boksburg explosion
A Johannesburg firm is helping families file a class action lawsuit after the explosion of a petrol tanker in Boksburg, which claimed 37 lives.Read More
Saving the critically endangered Cape parrot
Pippa Hudson speaks to Dr Kirsten Wimberger, director of the Cape Parrot Project.Read More
19 Cases of cable theft and vandalism in Johannesburg since 1 January 2023
City Power spokesperson Mangena gives an update on the backlog of outages in Johannesburg.Read More
'Gone with the wind' - Tweeps react to DA's account being removed from Twitter
Twitter users were left puzzled after DA's account disappeared from the platform.Read More
Tshwane's multi-party coalition looking for ways forward after AG report
The multi-party coalition in Tshwane has claimed that it inherited a "bankrupt" municipality after receiving the auditor-general's report.Read More
Which minister rules the Twitter roost?
Mandy Wiener chats to Lorato Tshenkeng, the founder and chief executive of Decode Communications.Read More
'Usually they won't shut up' - reactions as DA Twitter account 'disappears'
Twitter users have been left perplexed as the Democratic Alliance's Twitter account appears to have vanished off the social media platform.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Sodium Day shines a light on education in SA
Clarence Ford sat down with South African writer and director, Riaz Solker, to talk about his new film Sodium Day.Read More
Add memoir of late, great actor Michael K. Williams to your 2023 reading list
Michael K. Williams (The Wire) died from an accidental drug overdose in 2021. 'Scenes from My Life: A Memoir' was co-written with Jon Sternfeld and published posthumously.Read More
How to improve your credit score and why it's important
Your credit score affects everything from the interest rate you're offered on a loan to whether a landlord approves your rental application.Read More
Which dog breed is the brainiest? Finnish experts put it to the test
Many dog owners believe their dog is the smartest, but what breed actually leads the pack?Read More
Harry and Meghan: why do these royals rile up so many people?
For many people, even outside of the United Kingdom, stories about Harry and Meghan seem to evoke a strong reaction.Read More
Dos and don'ts for maintaining New Year's resolutions
Many of us are energised to start the year with a set of new goals, but keeping at it is usually a challenge.Read More
Overindulged on the beer and braai? Here's how to kickstart your healthy routine
Clinical nutritionist Nicci Robertson shares some advice on getting back to a healthy lifestyle and routine.Read More
World of Work: How to navigate the working world as a recent graduate
The transition from studying to working can be difficult to navigate as you adjust to a new way of life.Read More
Aldicarb and cyanide: here are some common poisons to look out for
With the alleged attempted poisoning of Andre De Ruyter, poison is on many minds. Which are common and what should you look out for?Read More