South Africa needs donors of colour

Every 72 minutes, someone in South Africa is diagnosed with blood cancer, says De Beer.

DKMS is "an international nonprofit organisation dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders".

In SA, patients diagnosed with blood cancer or a blood disorder, have a 1 in 100 000 chance of finding a matching stem cell donor.

This is because only 24 240 South Africans are registered donors, which makes makes finding a match challenging, especially for people of colour due to the low number of black, coloured and Indian donors.

Nabiella de Beer weighs in:

Stem cell donation is about finding someone's "genetic twin"

The match isn't necessarily race-related, but there's a "strong possibility" that donations and matches will come from the same race

Only 0.04% of South Africans are registered to donate

The bigger the donor pool, the better the chance of a patient finding a match

11.5 million people are registered on the DKMS global registry – 75% are white, 25% are black, coloured and Indian

Gauteng has the highest number of donations, followed by the Western Cape

There are many misconceptions around donations – once people are educated, their views change

South Africa does not incentivise stem cell donations – there needs to be 100% consent and nothing driving someone to donate

Generally, there are not many side effects when donating stem cells – most will feel flu-like systems and fatigue post donation

Donors need to be 55 years old and younger – this reduces any possibility of risk to the person donating

We currently have someone being diagnosed with blood cancer in our country every 72 minutes; if you add that up, eventually someone that you know is going to be diagnosed with blood cancer. Nabiella de Beer, communications manager at DKMS

Our job as DKMS is to actually educate as many people as possible...Education is so important. Nabiella de Beer, communications manager at DKMS

We are urging as many South Africans to become an active part of helping us to relieve blood cancer. Nabiella de Beer, communications manager at DKMS

Blossom Ngesi, a 37-year-old donor shares her experience of donating stem cells:

Ngesi found the need for donors and registered to fill that gap

The process of donating stem cells is not painful – can be compared to donating blood

Ngesi, attributes the resistance of donations from people of colour to cultural and religious beliefs

If I can save or extend someone's life, I am in it to win it. Blossom Ngesi, stem cell donor

I had so much support from DKMS, literally held my hand throughout. Blossom Ngesi, stem cell donor

