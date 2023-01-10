Streaming issues? Report here
Harsher sentences for jaywalkers proposed after holiday road death spike

10 January 2023 8:43 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Festive Season
Road fatalities
Gauteng Traffic Department

Thabo Mdluli speaks to Sello Maremane, Gauteng traffic police spokesperson on the preliminary festive season road figures.
  • The Gauteng Traffic Department wants tougher action against jaywalkers
  • 200 people have died on Gauteng roads over the festive season, 100 of them jaywalkers
  • The department has urged road users to heed the call and observe road rules
Traffic officers conduct checks at a roadblock. Picture: @Dotransport/Twitter
Traffic officers conduct checks at a roadblock. Picture: @Dotransport/Twitter

The Gauteng Traffic Department is calling for tougher action against jaywalkers after a surge in deaths over the holidays.

Preliminary statistics have revealed that 200 people died on the province's roads since the start of the festive season break, with almost 50% of the deaths being pedestrians.

The department said most of the fatalities are attributed to motorists and pedestrians being under the influence of alcohol or drugs, distracted driving, traffic signal violations and pedestrians not wearing reflective clothing at night.

With the holidays coming to an end, Gauteng traffic police have ramped up law enforcement operations on major roads.

The department has urged road users to observe and respect the rules of the road.

The major problem we have is that these accidents are due to human error...people speeding, disregard of a traffic sign or reckless and negligent driving.

Sello Maremane, Spokesperson - Gauteng Traffic Police

This number is unacceptable, especially when you consider the fact that we've lost people to jaywalking. People are crossing public roads where its unsafe to do so. Also, this was the first Christmas where people enjoyed their holidays without Covid-19 restrictions.

Sello Maremane, Spokesperson - Gauteng Traffic Police

Traffic authorities have used a three pronged evidence-based approach in reducing the number of fatalities on our roads.

Known as the 'Three E's' - this includes law enforcement, education and engineering.

We have road safety practitioners who conduct programmes and visit our schools. Road safety is part of the curriculum for learners. When it comes to engineering, we have to make sure the road safety environment. Whether you're a motorist or a pedestrian, the roads must be in good shape.

Sello Maremane, Spokesperson - Gauteng Traffic Police

Maremane believes government will never win the battle against road fatalities, unless it has the support of the community.

You cannot expect traffic officers to be everywhere in the country. However, you can keep sensitising people and tightening the laws. We're trying to bring the NPA and department of justice together to ask for harsher sentences against pedestrians loitering on public roads to deter them from endangering their own lives.

Sello Maremane, Spokesperson - Gauteng Traffic Police

Scroll up for the full interview.




