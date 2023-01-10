



Graeme Smith with the SA20 trophy and team captains. Picture: @SA20_league twitter

CSA is set it to launch its exciting new T20 league, The SA20, which will start with a sold out first game at the Newlands Cricket Ground.

Six teams, made of international and local players, will compete against each other. The teams were assigned last year, through an auction process.

The Durban Super Giants, Joburg Super Kings, MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape are the six teams that form part of the league.

Smith explains that teams in the league were purchased by IPL franchise owners, who are bringing investment into South African cricket.

The six IPL teams bought, effectively, a franchise in the city. Graeme Smith, SA20 commissioner

The investment they're bringing into South African cricket, not only commercially, but their expertise, is going to be incredible. Graeme Smith, SA20 commissioner

Smith believes the SA20 will be a platform for South African players to get global recognition.

He seems confident about the success of the event and the future of cricket in South Africa.

We've managed to land some exciting broadcast deals. Commercially we're strong, ground is sold out at Newlands, tickets are tracking really well across the entire event and there seems to be a lot of excitement building. Graeme Smith, SA20 commissioner

The inaugural match is set to take place this evening between the Paarl Royals captained by David Miller and the Mumbai Indians Cape Town captained by Rashid Khan.

🕺💃4 weeks

😎33 matches

🔥6 teams

🤩6 cities

🏟Newlands🏟@MICapeTown 🆚 @paarlroyals

🏏Who are you backing?

Get your tickets for all the remaining games at https://t.co/2U4Cb0ZoYG

📺Catch all the action live on SuperSport, Sky Sports and Viacom18🙌#Betway #SA20 pic.twitter.com/hD6V9wqJie ' SA20_League (@SA20_League) January 10, 2023

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : New SA20 league ready to start