The Midday Report Express: Tshwane Metro R3 billion in the red





A mixed bag of new pieces make up The Midday Report today, with Mandy spilling light on the ransacking of the Gift of the Givers offices in the Western Cape, the city of Johannesburg power delivery struggles, Gauteng Education Department readiness for the first day of school tomorrow and more.

Notable in the line up was Michael Beaumont, national chairperson of Action SA, speaking on behalf of Tshwane’s multi-party coalition about their concerns regarding the auditor-general’s report on the financial state of that Metro. Tshwane's mayor, Randall Williams had earlier declared the metro bankrupt, saying their liability exceeded assets by R3 billion. At that level, the question has to be asked, how will the metro be able to deliver vital services?

I can tell you from our experience in coalition in the city of Johannesburg, there's just been so much wastage that's been curbed over many years in coalition. And that is good because the more a coalition government can redirect funding from the luxuries of the past towards the service delivery of the future, the better residents will start to experience service delivery. Michael Beaumont, National chairperson of Action SA

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Gauteng Education MEC to give an update on pupil placements and school readiness.

Gauteng Health Dept. holds healing service for the 12 healthcare workers who died in Boksburg tragedy.

Joburg City Power said it was struggling to clear the backlog of outages outside of the scheduled power cuts.

Tshwane’s multi-party coalition expresses concerns about the auditor-general’s report on the financial state of the Tshwane Metro.

Ramaphosa vs Zuma: Urgent interdict application rescheduled.

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) has asks Parliament to appointed a retired judge to inspect evidence the Zondo Commission may have missed.

Thieves ransack Gift of the Givers offices.

2022 South African Government leaders on Twitter report.

