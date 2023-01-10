WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa in conversation with EWN's Editor-in-Chief Sbu Ngalwa
Eyewitness News Editor-in-Chief Sbu Ngalwa sat down with ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa on 9 January 2022 at Luthuli House - discussing issues such as loadshedding, the 55th national elective conference, renewal and the new COVID-19 variant.
Watch the full interview below:
