'Gone with the wind' - Tweeps react to DA's account being removed from Twitter
JOHANESBURG - Twitter users took to social media on Tuesday to express their shock and curiosity as to why the Democratic Alliance (DA) was no longer on the platform.
It is not yet clear if their account had been deleted or removed from Twitter.
#DemocraticAlliance Twitter account: Gone with the Wind' Daniella Argento (@DaniArgTG) January 10, 2023
DA leadership (and for once I am in PERFECT alignment with them): Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn. pic.twitter.com/tDVl8K14wi
After being exposed for stealing over R10 billion I would also disappear till dust settles.' Sebitlo (@Sebitlo1) January 10, 2023
The Democratic Alliance Twitter feed is missing 🧐 What is going on here?? @KaitlinRawson do you perhaps know the backstory to this? You always in the loop. What did the DA do now? Where is the @ourDA...? #democraticalliance https://t.co/ZSk0dKCKEq pic.twitter.com/nOjKr91IXL— KhoiSanWomxn 🇿🇦 (@KhoiSanWomxn) January 10, 2023
A whole official opposition party disappears from Twitter and there isn't a peep about it from anyone?— Daniella Argento (@DaniArgTG) January 10, 2023
No news reports.
No explanation from DA leadership.
Weird...
Very weird...
Something must be up.
Surely?
🤔#da#DemocraticAlliance
National spokesperson Solly Malatsi said they were trying to get their account back online as soon as possible, but failed to give a reason for its inexplicable disappearance.
The account had more than 700,000 followers. <span style="font-size:12.0pt; font-family:"Times New Roman",serif;mso-fareast-font-family:"Times New Roman"; mso-fareast-language:EN-ZA">
This article first appeared on EWN : 'Gone with the wind' - Tweeps react to DA's account being removed from Twitter
