'Gone with the wind' - Tweeps react to DA's account being removed from Twitter





JOHANESBURG - Twitter users took to social media on Tuesday to express their shock and curiosity as to why the Democratic Alliance (DA) was no longer on the platform.

It is not yet clear if their account had been deleted or removed from Twitter.

#DemocraticAlliance Twitter account: Gone with the Wind

DA leadership (and for once I am in PERFECT alignment with them): Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn. pic.twitter.com/tDVl8K14wi ' Daniella Argento (@DaniArgTG) January 10, 2023

After being exposed for stealing over R10 billion I would also disappear till dust settles. ' Sebitlo (@Sebitlo1) January 10, 2023

The Democratic Alliance Twitter feed is missing 🧐 What is going on here?? @KaitlinRawson do you perhaps know the backstory to this? You always in the loop. What did the DA do now? Where is the @ourDA...? #democraticalliance https://t.co/ZSk0dKCKEq pic.twitter.com/nOjKr91IXL — KhoiSanWomxn 🇿🇦 (@KhoiSanWomxn) January 10, 2023

A whole official opposition party disappears from Twitter and there isn't a peep about it from anyone?

No news reports.

No explanation from DA leadership.

Weird...

Very weird...

Something must be up.

Surely?

🤔#da#DemocraticAlliance — Daniella Argento (@DaniArgTG) January 10, 2023

National spokesperson Solly Malatsi said they were trying to get their account back online as soon as possible, but failed to give a reason for its inexplicable disappearance.

The account had more than 700,000 followers. <span style="font-size:12.0pt; font-family:"Times New Roman",serif;mso-fareast-font-family:"Times New Roman"; mso-fareast-language:EN-ZA">

