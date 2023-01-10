How to improve your credit score and why it's important
Motheo Khoaripe interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.
- Knowing your credit score and improving it can have huge benefits in various areas of your life.
- Limiting your credit utilisation to 30% or less is one quick way to give your score a boost, reports Wendy Knowler.
Do you know what your current credit score is?
It is a really important piece of information emphasizes consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.
Not only does a good rating help you to get credit when you need it, but this score influences everything from the interest rate you'll get on a loan to whether a potential landlord would consider you to be a good tenant.
So, how do you get your number up?
RELATED: Know what your credit score is? Make use of free credit checks, it's important
Knowler refers to research by Global Money on the credit score algorithm which provides useful information on improving your rating.
Your three-digit score is made up as follows:
1. Repayment history - 40% (your track record, e.g. whether you pay on time)
2. Utilisation - 30% (how you use your available credit in terms of your credit limit)
3. Age of your accounts - 20% (having an account for a long time and managing it well is a very good sign)
4. Rate of new enquiries (how many times you request a loan or quote - if you apply for lots of inquiries often, you will get penalised)
Knowler says her biggest take-away relates to utilisation - the percentage of the money you use available to you from your credit card facility.
If you simply reduce your credit utilisation to 30% or less, you can significantly increase your credit score in a few days says Global Money.
DON’T spend more than 30% of your credit limit. Ever.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
So if your credit limit is R21 000, don’t let your balance exceed R7 000. Given that makes up 30% of your credit score, it’s an effective way to drive up that score.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
By law, South Africa's credit bureaus are required to give consumers one free credit report a year.
Subscribing so that you have access to the service for the whole year is money well-spent, says Knowler.
Global Money also advises consumers to check their credit score every single month.
Click here to find the full report and scroll up to listen to Knowler's advice
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How to improve your credit score and why it's important
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/fizkes/fizkes2003/fizkes200300177/141265125-thoughtful-millennial-biracial-man-in-eyeglasses-stack-with-hard-task-looking-at-laptop-screen-puzzl.jpg
