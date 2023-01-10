Add memoir of late, great actor Michael K. Williams to your 2023 reading list

Streaming issues? Report here
10 January 2023 5:10 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
book review
business books
Kojo Baffoe
Michael K Williams
The Wire
Michael K. Williams
Jon Sternfeld
Scenes from My Life

Michael K. Williams (The Wire) died from an accidental drug overdose in 2021. 'Scenes from My Life: A Memoir' was co-written with Jon Sternfeld and published posthumously.

Writer and media consultant Kojo Baffoe reviews Michael K. Williams' posthumous biography on The Money Show.

- The posthumous biography of celebrated US actor Michael K. Williams has been described as one of "hard-won success, struggles with addiction, and a lifelong mission to give back".

- Writer and media consultant Kojo Baffoe reviews "Scenes from My Life: A Memoir" on The Money Show.

FILE: US actor Michael K. Williams. Picture: @bkbmg/Instagram.
FILE: US actor Michael K. Williams. Picture: @bkbmg/Instagram.

When celebrated US actor Michael K. Williams died from an accidental drug overdose in 2021 at the age of 54, he was close to completing "Scenes from My Life: A Memoir", the story of his life.

The star is known particularly for his breakthrough role as Omar Devon Little in hugely successful HBO drama series "The Wire".

Writer and media consultant Kojo Baffoe reviews the late actor's posthumous memoir, co-written with Jon Sternfeld.

He always fascinated me as a black man navigating Hollywood and not being typical Hollywood style... It always felt like there was something more to him in terms of his life and his work.

Kojo Baffoe, Writer and media consultant

Going into the book it hits you in the face, because there is so much more to him... He had a hard life... I finished the book over a weekend.

Kojo Baffoe, Writer and media consultant

The book does unpack the typecasting... Even the Omar Little character, he was teased and bullied as a child... Getting into acting and getting into that character, Williams was drawing from people around him as opposed to drawing that alpha male side from himself.

Kojo Baffoe, Writer and media consultant

He also struggled with substance abuse through his whole life and that is prominent in the book... When I finished it I was both sad and glad; glad that he seemed to find some element of balance and peace towards the end... and sad because the journey that he travelled was a hard one.

Kojo Baffoe, Writer and media consultant

Activism he came to later in life, and he reflects on it as he starts to enter this space... feelings of being an imposter because he's clueless about it, but also how he then connected with the people who knew and understood and learned and then carried his life experiences and the doors that opened for him into those activist spaces...

Kojo Baffoe, Writer and media consultant

What stood out was this thing of not leaving your home, not leaving your community, and I think it applies to all of us and where we come from...

Kojo Baffoe, Writer and media consultant

Description on Amazon:

When Michael K. Williams died on September 6, 2021, he left behind a career as one of the most electrifying actors of his generation.

From his star turn as Omar Little in The Wire to Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire to Emmy-nominated roles in HBO’s The Night Of and Lovecraft Country, Williams inhabited a slew of indelible roles that he portrayed with a rawness and vulnerability that leapt off the screen. Beyond the nominations and acclaim, Williams played characters who connected, whose humanity couldn’t be denied, whose stories were too often left out of the main narrative.

At the time of his death, Williams had nearly finished a memoir that tells the story of his past while looking to the future, a book that merges his life and his life’s work.

Mike, as his friends knew him, was so much more than an actor. In Scenes from My Life, he traces his life in whole, from his childhood in East Flatbush and his early years as a dancer to his battles with addiction and the bar fight that left his face with his distinguishing scar. He was a committed Brooklyn resident and activist who dedicated his life to working with social justice organizations and his community, especially in helping at-risk youth find their voice and carve out their future. Williams worked to keep the spotlight on those he fought for and with, whom he believed in with his whole heart.

Imbued with poignance and raw honesty, Scenes from My Life is the story of a performer who gave his all to everything he did—in his own voice, in his own words, as only he could.

Scroll to the top to listen to the review


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Add memoir of late, great actor Michael K. Williams to your 2023 reading list




