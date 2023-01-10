New COVID variant won't result in restrictions, vax campaign to be boosted
Bruce Whitfield talks to Professor Adrian Puren from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases about the newly discovered
- The newly discovered COVID-19 sub-variant XBB.1.5 - dubbed 'The Kraken' was detected in South Africa in December.
- It's a sub-variant of the globally dominant Omicron variant which presents less severe illness.
Government will not impose any internal restrictions because of the emergence of a newly found sub-variant of the COVID-19 virus.
Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla gave an update on the COVID-19 situation in South Africa on Tuesday.
He explained that XBB.1.5 is a sub-variant of the globally dominant Omicron variant which presents less severe illness.
We have consulted our Ministerial Advisory Committees and also the World Health Organisation. In both cases the advice... is that there is no need to impose any travel restrictions on any country, including the People’s Republic of China and that we also do not need to re-impose any restrictions internally in our country.Dr Joe Phaahla, Minister of Health
Phaahla said although no major restrictions will be imposed, the Health Ministry will be taking precautionary measures.
These include encouraging increased testing for people who experience the known COVID-19 symptoms and re-invigorating the national vaccination campaign.
RELATED: Health Minister stresses no change in COVID-19 disease profile
Professor Adrian Puren agrees with the the Health Ministry's approach. He is Executive Director at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).
There has been a wide consultation looking at other countries' responses and I think there's no way that restrictions are going to prevent transmission or importation of new variants into the country.Prof. Adrian Puren, Executive Director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases
It's inefficient and I think what is key and what the Department of Health has certainly emphasized is the importance of having good surveillance systems in South Africa.Prof. Adrian Puren, Executive Director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases
While we can't afford to be complacent about COVID-19, Prof. Puren believes we will see less and less virulent viruses.
I think it's called 'Kraken" because it's seen as a variant of Omicron that is very efficient (with transmission) but fortunately the outcomes (aren't severe), especially if you've been been vaccinated.Prof. Adrian Puren, Executive Director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases
And in South Africa it's not a matter of high coverage of vaccines which is being encouraged but also because we've had high natural immunity as well, which certainly protects against severe disease and death for example.Prof. Adrian Puren, Executive Director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases
Prof. Puren encourages people to get their booster shots or to get vaccinated if they have not already done so.
Again, as individuals we've been left to decide our risks so again if you think you are high risk... and where it's appropriate, think about ventilation, about masks, about distancing.Prof. Adrian Puren, Executive Director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation (skip to 00:58)
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : New COVID variant won't result in restrictions, vax campaign to be boosted
Source : https://pixabay.com/illustrations/covid-omicron-variant-corona-6835784/
More from Business
Ramaphosa in 2023: 'He needs to sort out Cabinet members who aren't loyal'
Will 2023 see a more decisive President emboldened by a bigger yes vote at the ANC elective conference than when he narrowly defeated Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in 2017?Read More
Add memoir of late, great actor Michael K. Williams to your 2023 reading list
Michael K. Williams (The Wire) died from an accidental drug overdose in 2021. 'Scenes from My Life: A Memoir' was co-written with Jon Sternfeld and published posthumously.Read More
How to improve your credit score and why it's important
Your credit score affects everything from the interest rate you're offered on a loan to whether a landlord approves your rental application.Read More
'Life experiences were prioritised over luxury' - Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco Technologies about his money habits in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
ANC (once again) proposes to change SA Reserve Bank mandate
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Isaah Mhlanga, executive chief economist at Alexander Forbes.Read More
ANC January 8 statement: Sorry Cyril, but we've heard your lame speech before!
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Lawrence Hamilton, professor of political studies at Wits University.Read More
PMI rose for a third month in December, but the outlook still looks challenging
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Miyelani Maluleke, economist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.Read More
Tips to make sure your appliances are covered from loadshedding effects
Africa Melane chats to CBI-electric Engineering Executive Dr Andrew Dickson about how to insure your home and other assets.Read More
Money on your mind? 5 tips to help you make better financial decisions in 2023
The Smart Woman author says financial freedom is being able to choose what you can do with your money, without consequence.Read More
More from Local
Over 99% of pupils in Gauteng placed in schools
The Gauteng Education Department says over 290 000 Grade 1 and Grade 8 pupils have been placed.Read More
Joburg law firm pursues class action lawsuit after Boksburg explosion
A Johannesburg firm is helping families file a class action lawsuit after the explosion of a petrol tanker in Boksburg, which claimed 37 lives.Read More
Saving the critically endangered Cape parrot
Pippa Hudson speaks to Dr Kirsten Wimberger, director of the Cape Parrot Project.Read More
19 Cases of cable theft and vandalism in Johannesburg since 1 January 2023
City Power spokesperson Mangena gives an update on the backlog of outages in Johannesburg.Read More
'Gone with the wind' - Tweeps react to DA's account being removed from Twitter
Twitter users were left puzzled after DA's account disappeared from the platform.Read More
Tshwane's multi-party coalition looking for ways forward after AG report
The multi-party coalition in Tshwane has claimed that it inherited a "bankrupt" municipality after receiving the auditor-general's report.Read More
Which minister rules the Twitter roost?
Mandy Wiener chats to Lorato Tshenkeng, the founder and chief executive of Decode Communications.Read More
South Africa needs donors of colour
In SA, patients diagnosed with blood cancer or a blood disorder, have a 1 in 100 000 chance of finding a "genetic twin".Read More
'Usually they won't shut up' - reactions as DA Twitter account 'disappears'
Twitter users have been left perplexed as the Democratic Alliance's Twitter account appears to have vanished off the social media platform.Read More