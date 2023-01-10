New COVID variant won't result in restrictions, vax campaign to be boosted





Bruce Whitfield talks to Professor Adrian Puren from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases about the newly discovered

- The newly discovered COVID-19 sub-variant XBB.1.5 - dubbed 'The Kraken' was detected in South Africa in December.

- It's a sub-variant of the globally dominant Omicron variant which presents less severe illness.

Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. (Pixabay)

Government will not impose any internal restrictions because of the emergence of a newly found sub-variant of the COVID-19 virus.

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla gave an update on the COVID-19 situation in South Africa on Tuesday.

He explained that XBB.1.5 is a sub-variant of the globally dominant Omicron variant which presents less severe illness.

We have consulted our Ministerial Advisory Committees and also the World Health Organisation. In both cases the advice... is that there is no need to impose any travel restrictions on any country, including the People’s Republic of China and that we also do not need to re-impose any restrictions internally in our country. Dr Joe Phaahla, Minister of Health

Phaahla said although no major restrictions will be imposed, the Health Ministry will be taking precautionary measures.

These include encouraging increased testing for people who experience the known COVID-19 symptoms and re-invigorating the national vaccination campaign.

Professor Adrian Puren agrees with the the Health Ministry's approach. He is Executive Director at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

There has been a wide consultation looking at other countries' responses and I think there's no way that restrictions are going to prevent transmission or importation of new variants into the country. Prof. Adrian Puren, Executive Director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases

It's inefficient and I think what is key and what the Department of Health has certainly emphasized is the importance of having good surveillance systems in South Africa. Prof. Adrian Puren, Executive Director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases

While we can't afford to be complacent about COVID-19, Prof. Puren believes we will see less and less virulent viruses.

I think it's called 'Kraken" because it's seen as a variant of Omicron that is very efficient (with transmission) but fortunately the outcomes (aren't severe), especially if you've been been vaccinated. Prof. Adrian Puren, Executive Director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases

And in South Africa it's not a matter of high coverage of vaccines which is being encouraged but also because we've had high natural immunity as well, which certainly protects against severe disease and death for example. Prof. Adrian Puren, Executive Director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases

Prof. Puren encourages people to get their booster shots or to get vaccinated if they have not already done so.

Again, as individuals we've been left to decide our risks so again if you think you are high risk... and where it's appropriate, think about ventilation, about masks, about distancing. Prof. Adrian Puren, Executive Director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases

