Dos and don'ts for maintaining New Year's resolutions
Gushwell Brooks spoke to Dr Keitumetse Mashego, Clinical Psychologist.
-
If we do not make our resolutions something we can maintain it can be easy to become demotivated.
-
Your resolution should also be flexible to make space for real world circumstances.
It is easy to feel motivated about going to the gym, eating better or taking on other resolutions in the beginning of the year, only for those to feel it is impossible to stick to as things get busy.
According to Mashego it is important to be realistic when you set your goals for the year, and remember that you are still the same person with the same limitations.
We need to make sure that whatever goals that we set for ourselves is something we can maintain.Keitumetse Mashego, Clinical Psychologist
This is not to say you should not push yourself, but instead don't become so stuck with rigid, black and white goals for the year.
For example, if your goal is to go to gym everyday and you miss one day for whatever reason, then you might feel like you failed and give up she says.
Sometimes life gets in the way of your plans and can make your goals impossible to meet.
In these cases, she says it is important to have contingencies in place and adapt your plans to your circumstances.
In addition to this, she says you should look at the reasons behind wanting to achieve your goal so you can come up with a realistic plan.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_192318148_new-years-resolution-new-me-words-new-me-in-notebook-near-laptop-and-tea-coffee-cup-at-bad-in-home-h.html
More from Lifestyle
Sodium Day shines a light on education in SA
Clarence Ford sat down with South African writer and director, Riaz Solker, to talk about his new film Sodium Day.Read More
Add memoir of late, great actor Michael K. Williams to your 2023 reading list
Michael K. Williams (The Wire) died from an accidental drug overdose in 2021. 'Scenes from My Life: A Memoir' was co-written with Jon Sternfeld and published posthumously.Read More
How to improve your credit score and why it's important
Your credit score affects everything from the interest rate you're offered on a loan to whether a landlord approves your rental application.Read More
Which dog breed is the brainiest? Finnish experts put it to the test
Many dog owners believe their dog is the smartest, but what breed actually leads the pack?Read More
Harry and Meghan: why do these royals rile up so many people?
For many people, even outside of the United Kingdom, stories about Harry and Meghan seem to evoke a strong reaction.Read More
Overindulged on the beer and braai? Here's how to kickstart your healthy routine
Clinical nutritionist Nicci Robertson shares some advice on getting back to a healthy lifestyle and routine.Read More
World of Work: How to navigate the working world as a recent graduate
The transition from studying to working can be difficult to navigate as you adjust to a new way of life.Read More
South Africa needs donors of colour
In SA, patients diagnosed with blood cancer or a blood disorder, have a 1 in 100 000 chance of finding a "genetic twin".Read More
Aldicarb and cyanide: here are some common poisons to look out for
With the alleged attempted poisoning of Andre De Ruyter, poison is on many minds. Which are common and what should you look out for?Read More