Saving the critically endangered Cape parrot
-
There are fewer than 2 000 Cape parrots left in the wild.
-
Logging and habitat encroachment are some of the reasons for the dwindling numbers of this species.
-
But the reforestation project is having positive spinoffs for this critically endangered South African bird.
The Cape parrot is this country’s only endemic parrot and there are fewer than 2 000 of them left in the wild.
It’s hoped though that the reintroduction of some of its favourite trees for nesting, could encourage growth in that fragile population.
Cape parrots love to nest in old yellowwoods, but sadly these trees are now in short supply, partly due to logging and habitat encroachment.
This bird can be found in limited forest patches in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo.
The Cape Parrot Project is hoping to reverse the dire situation by restoring four hectares of forest, by planting more than 10 000 new trees.
They've already planted 5 000 trees with the rest to follow this year and in 2024.
Dr Kirsten Wimberger, director of the Cape Parrot Project and trustee of the Wild Bird Trust says shortages of food, depleted groundwater and exotic plant invasions are some of the other factors contributing to the dwindling numbers of this species.
Wimberger says the reforestation project will eventually benefit other animal species as well.
We see the conservation of the Cape parrot as the flagship for the conservation of forest habitat.Dr Kirsten Wimberger, director of the Cape Parrot Project
We are using this beautiful, loud species to bring attention to the state that these forests are in.Dr Kirsten Wimberger, director of the Cape Parrot Project
...restoring this land is obviously to the benefit of all animals. Bringing in mice, insects as well as birds.Dr Kirsten Wimberger, director of the Cape Parrot Project
This article first appeared on CapeTalk
