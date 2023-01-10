Harry and Meghan: why do these royals rile up so many people?
Mike Wills spoke to Jamie Elkon, a clinical psychologist.
-
People around the world often have strong emotional reactions to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
-
Elkon said it seems strange that people are so invested in something that has no direct impact on their lives.
Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have been sharing their stories and secrets about the royal family with the world, over multiple platforms, from Netflix to the prince's memoir, Spare.
According to Elkon, over the past few years we have been highly exposed to the lives of celebrities and that, combined with the British monarchy, seems to evoke a strong interest.
I am fascinated as to how activated people are becoming about something that has little to no impact on their direct experience.Jamie Elkon, clinical psychologist
He adds that in the case of this pair when people find themselves having a mirrored experience they tend to react very strongly.
While it may seem like the logical reaction to ignore Harry and Meghan if they evoke such a negative response, Elkon says that discussing these responses becomes away to connect with those around us.
He says using this emotive language to refer to this couple helps get a reaction from the group we are speaking to and see if they share our opinions.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Harry and Meghan: why do these royals rile up so many people?
Source : Picture credit: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry/Instagram
More from Lifestyle
Sodium Day shines a light on education in SA
Clarence Ford sat down with South African writer and director, Riaz Solker, to talk about his new film Sodium Day.Read More
Add memoir of late, great actor Michael K. Williams to your 2023 reading list
Michael K. Williams (The Wire) died from an accidental drug overdose in 2021. 'Scenes from My Life: A Memoir' was co-written with Jon Sternfeld and published posthumously.Read More
How to improve your credit score and why it's important
Your credit score affects everything from the interest rate you're offered on a loan to whether a landlord approves your rental application.Read More
Which dog breed is the brainiest? Finnish experts put it to the test
Many dog owners believe their dog is the smartest, but what breed actually leads the pack?Read More
Dos and don'ts for maintaining New Year's resolutions
Many of us are energised to start the year with a set of new goals, but keeping at it is usually a challenge.Read More
Overindulged on the beer and braai? Here's how to kickstart your healthy routine
Clinical nutritionist Nicci Robertson shares some advice on getting back to a healthy lifestyle and routine.Read More
World of Work: How to navigate the working world as a recent graduate
The transition from studying to working can be difficult to navigate as you adjust to a new way of life.Read More
South Africa needs donors of colour
In SA, patients diagnosed with blood cancer or a blood disorder, have a 1 in 100 000 chance of finding a "genetic twin".Read More
Aldicarb and cyanide: here are some common poisons to look out for
With the alleged attempted poisoning of Andre De Ruyter, poison is on many minds. Which are common and what should you look out for?Read More