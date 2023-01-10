Joburg law firm pursues class action lawsuit after Boksburg explosion





Thabo Mdluli spoke to Zain Lundell, class action litigation expert.

A law firm is filing a class action lawsuit for those affected by the explosion .

Claims range from those who were seriously injured to those who lost family members.

The aftermath of the explosion of a gas tanker in Boksburg on 24 December. Picture: Supplied

According to Lundell this case is not as straightforward as one may assume and there are various possible people in the wrong.

Some of the possible wrong doers are Innovative Staff Solutions who placed the driver in the position to drive the tanker and Infinite Fleet Transport, who owned the vehicle, as well as the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa and the Ekurhuleni municipality.

While the independent road transport safety system auditor has released a report clearing Infinite Fleet of any wrongdoing, Lundell says this does seem a bit premature.

That is not to say they have not done a proper job of what they were supposed to do, but I think our position right now is that there are still a lot of unknowns and investigations of this nature take time and require careful work to be done. Zain Lundell, class action litigation expert

He adds that his firm, RH Lawyers Incorporated, have started investigating the explosion as they have been instructed by about 25 people who have various claims.

The claims range from those who were seriously injured, had damage to their property and those who lost family members as a result of the explosion.

