Over 99% of pupils in Gauteng placed in schools





Thabo Mdluli spoke to Matome Chiloane, Gauteng Education MEC.

Chiloane says the online application system is effective although some parents have struggled with it.

© jovannig/123rf

According to Chiloane, at this stage they have managed to place 99.5% of pupils in schools for 2023.

He adds that there is an additional challenge of people from outside of Gauteng trying to find schooling for their children because of the quality of education in the province.

Our success has played a role in the pressure that we have. Matome Chiloane, Gauteng Education MEC

Chiloane says they are aiming to have all pupils placed by the end of the month.

He adds that their online system has been effective in placing pupils.

There are challenges, we must admit, but the challenges that we have are more infrastructure, less about the system. Matome Chiloane, Gauteng Education MEC

However, some parents have expressed challenges they've faced with the system and are still not sure where their children will be placed before school starts.

In addition to this, some say the online system is not accessible for those who do not have access to IT facilities.

