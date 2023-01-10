



Mike Wills spoke to Sabrina Taljaard, a COAPE qualified animal behaviour practitioner.

Finnish experts found that the Belgian malinois was the most intelligent breed .

Many of the smartest breeds are bred to work.

Photo by Jamie Street on Unsplash

A recent study did a comparison of different breeds of dogs to see which one was among the smartest.

The leading breed was the Belgian malinois, with other notable mentions being the border collie and the Hovawart.

According to Taljaard when it comes to measuring how clever a dog breed is, it has a lot to do with what the dog is bred to do.

Most of the dogs on the list have been bred for a job. The Belgian malinois and the border collie, they are specifically working breeds. Sabrina Taljaard, COAPE qualified animal behaviour practitioner

She adds that if you are breeding a dog with a job to do you are going to want to breed with the best in order to ensure they do their job well.

However, when it comes to pets each one is going to learn at its own pace.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Which dog breed is the brainiest? Finnish experts put it to the test