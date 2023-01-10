Which dog breed is the brainiest? Finnish experts put it to the test
Mike Wills spoke to Sabrina Taljaard, a COAPE qualified animal behaviour practitioner.
-
Finnish experts found that the Belgian malinois was the most intelligent breed.
-
Many of the smartest breeds are bred to work.
A recent study did a comparison of different breeds of dogs to see which one was among the smartest.
The leading breed was the Belgian malinois, with other notable mentions being the border collie and the Hovawart.
According to Taljaard when it comes to measuring how clever a dog breed is, it has a lot to do with what the dog is bred to do.
Most of the dogs on the list have been bred for a job. The Belgian malinois and the border collie, they are specifically working breeds.Sabrina Taljaard, COAPE qualified animal behaviour practitioner
She adds that if you are breeding a dog with a job to do you are going to want to breed with the best in order to ensure they do their job well.
However, when it comes to pets each one is going to learn at its own pace.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Which dog breed is the brainiest? Finnish experts put it to the test
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/Zqy-x7K5Qcg
More from Lifestyle
Sodium Day shines a light on education in SA
Clarence Ford sat down with South African writer and director, Riaz Solker, to talk about his new film Sodium Day.Read More
Add memoir of late, great actor Michael K. Williams to your 2023 reading list
Michael K. Williams (The Wire) died from an accidental drug overdose in 2021. 'Scenes from My Life: A Memoir' was co-written with Jon Sternfeld and published posthumously.Read More
How to improve your credit score and why it's important
Your credit score affects everything from the interest rate you're offered on a loan to whether a landlord approves your rental application.Read More
Harry and Meghan: why do these royals rile up so many people?
For many people, even outside of the United Kingdom, stories about Harry and Meghan seem to evoke a strong reaction.Read More
Dos and don'ts for maintaining New Year's resolutions
Many of us are energised to start the year with a set of new goals, but keeping at it is usually a challenge.Read More
Overindulged on the beer and braai? Here's how to kickstart your healthy routine
Clinical nutritionist Nicci Robertson shares some advice on getting back to a healthy lifestyle and routine.Read More
World of Work: How to navigate the working world as a recent graduate
The transition from studying to working can be difficult to navigate as you adjust to a new way of life.Read More
South Africa needs donors of colour
In SA, patients diagnosed with blood cancer or a blood disorder, have a 1 in 100 000 chance of finding a "genetic twin".Read More
Aldicarb and cyanide: here are some common poisons to look out for
With the alleged attempted poisoning of Andre De Ruyter, poison is on many minds. Which are common and what should you look out for?Read More