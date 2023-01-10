Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:05
Personal stories of South African exiles
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Pallo Jordan
Prof Pitika Ntuli
Xola Tyamzashe, Former member of Azanian People’s Liberation Army (Apla)
Today at 11:05
Listeners Choice: What to look for when choosing a career
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Ms Briony Liber - Career Coach at Briony Liber Coaching and Consulting Pty Ltd.
No Items to show
Which dog breed is the brainiest? Finnish experts put it to the test

10 January 2023 4:13 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Dog
Pets
Animals
Mike Wills
Belgian Shepherd Malinois
Sabrina Taljaard

Many dog owners believe their dog is the smartest, but what breed actually leads the pack?

Mike Wills spoke to Sabrina Taljaard, a COAPE qualified animal behaviour practitioner.

  • Finnish experts found that the Belgian malinois was the most intelligent breed.

  • Many of the smartest breeds are bred to work.

Photo by Jamie Street on Unsplash
Photo by Jamie Street on Unsplash

A recent study did a comparison of different breeds of dogs to see which one was among the smartest.

The leading breed was the Belgian malinois, with other notable mentions being the border collie and the Hovawart.

According to Taljaard when it comes to measuring how clever a dog breed is, it has a lot to do with what the dog is bred to do.

Most of the dogs on the list have been bred for a job. The Belgian malinois and the border collie, they are specifically working breeds.

Sabrina Taljaard, COAPE qualified animal behaviour practitioner

She adds that if you are breeding a dog with a job to do you are going to want to breed with the best in order to ensure they do their job well.

However, when it comes to pets each one is going to learn at its own pace.

Listen to the audio above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Which dog breed is the brainiest? Finnish experts put it to the test




