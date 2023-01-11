Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:05
Personal stories of South African exiles
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Pallo Jordan
Prof Pitika Ntuli
Xola Tyamzashe, Former member of Azanian People’s Liberation Army (Apla)
Today at 11:05
Listeners Choice: What to look for when choosing a career
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Ms Briony Liber - Career Coach at Briony Liber Coaching and Consulting Pty Ltd.
'Money didn't go missing', insists Tshwane Mayor Randall Willimas

11 January 2023 7:48 AM
by Tyler Layman
Tags:
#corruption
#ANC
#RandallWilliams

Ray White and Executive Mayor of Tshwane, Randall Williams, discuss the latest Auditor General report.
  • The Auditor General report found various irregularities
  • The irregularities amount to about 10 billion rand
FILE: City of Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams. Picture: @CityTshwane/Twitter
FILE: City of Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams. Picture: @CityTshwane/Twitter

Tshwane mayor, Randall Williams, recently came under fire after a 28-page Auditor General report was released. The report detailed fruitless expenditures and irregularities that amount to billions.

The mayor first came under scrutiny after opposition parties accused him of forcing city officials to compile a forensic report to push through an unsolicited bid to revamp 2 power stations.

Williams says the amount touted for the year is incorrect.

The 10 billion rand irregular expense, that 10 billion rand is an accumulated amount that has been accumulating for the last 12 years. So it's not a one year amount. The irregular expense for the financial year under discussion is actually 1.2 billion rand.

Randall Williams - Executive Mayor of Tshwane

Ray White asked why it took so long for Williams to find out how much more money was actually missing and why suggesting there appeared to be little oversight of these missing billions.

But Williams insists money did not go missing.

Money didn't go missing. Money was paid somewhere where it wasn't supposed to be paid. It was paid to Sars. So that's not money going missing, but we understand now that the processes outlined for auditing are not sufficient. We need to go beyond those processes and add additional processes. Instead of having a once-a-year audit, we have quarterly audits with the AG.

Randall Williams - Executive Mayor of Tshwane

A wider investigation into missing funds and irregular expenditure is being called for by opposition parties.

The next council meeting where many feel the Executive Mayor will face a vote of no confidence is on the 26th of January.

For more on this, click on the audio link attached above.




