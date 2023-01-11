Golden Globe: Eddie Murphy bestowed with highest recognition award

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
Personal stories of South African exiles
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Pallo Jordan
Prof Pitika Ntuli
Xola Tyamzashe, Former member of Azanian People’s Liberation Army (Apla)
Today at 11:05
Listeners Choice: What to look for when choosing a career
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Ms Briony Liber - Career Coach at Briony Liber Coaching and Consulting Pty Ltd.
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New COVID variant won't result in restrictions, vax campaign to be boosted Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla says there's no need to impose any travel restrictions on any country due to the new sub-variant of... 10 January 2023 8:22 PM
Over 99% of pupils in Gauteng placed in schools The Gauteng Education Department says over 290 000 Grade 1 and Grade 8 pupils have been placed. 10 January 2023 4:06 PM
Joburg law firm pursues class action lawsuit after Boksburg explosion A Johannesburg firm is helping families file a class action lawsuit after the explosion of a petrol tanker in Boksburg, which clai... 10 January 2023 3:25 PM
View all Local
'Money didn't go missing', insists Tshwane Mayor Randall Willimas Ray White and Executive Mayor of Tshwane, Randall Williams, discuss the latest Auditor General report. 11 January 2023 7:48 AM
WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa in conversation with EWN's Editor-in-Chief Sbu Ngalwa Eyewitness News Editor-in-Chief Sbu Ngalwa sat down with ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa on 9 January 2022 in Luthuli House. 10 January 2023 11:15 AM
Minister Ntshavheni optimistic state-owned Postbank will be in operation in 2023 Postbank split from SA Post Office enables transition into a credible bank that belongs to the state, says communications minister... 10 January 2023 8:34 AM
View all Politics
Add memoir of late, great actor Michael K. Williams to your 2023 reading list Michael K. Williams (The Wire) died from an accidental drug overdose in 2021. 'Scenes from My Life: A Memoir' was co-written with... 10 January 2023 5:10 PM
How to improve your credit score and why it's important Your credit score affects everything from the interest rate you're offered on a loan to whether a landlord approves your rental ap... 10 January 2023 4:22 PM
'Life experiences were prioritised over luxury' - Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco Technologies about his money habits in an episode of Other People's Money. 9 January 2023 6:42 PM
View all Business
Sodium Day shines a light on education in SA Clarence Ford sat down with South African writer and director, Riaz Solker, to talk about his new film Sodium Day. 11 January 2023 2:39 AM
Add memoir of late, great actor Michael K. Williams to your 2023 reading list Michael K. Williams (The Wire) died from an accidental drug overdose in 2021. 'Scenes from My Life: A Memoir' was co-written with... 10 January 2023 5:10 PM
How to improve your credit score and why it's important Your credit score affects everything from the interest rate you're offered on a loan to whether a landlord approves your rental ap... 10 January 2023 4:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365) After the 2023 Rugby World Cup, our Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi will be moving to France to join the French team Racing 92. 4 January 2023 9:45 AM
FIFA wants every country in the world to name a stadium after Brazil legend Pelé John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 January 2023 7:53 AM
Wishing F1 legend Michael Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery Fans across the world are wishing Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery following brain injuries obtained a decade ago. 3 January 2023 9:39 AM
View all Sport
Golden Globe: Eddie Murphy bestowed with highest recognition award The prestigious event was held in Los Angeles on Tuesday night in America. 11 January 2023 7:29 AM
[WATCH] 6 CUTE (and funny-ish) moments of animals charging humans Since seals are attacking humans who disrupt them in their space, let's take a look at some more animal vs human moments. 5 January 2023 2:04 PM
'Live to Lead' - a Netflix doccie inspired by former president Nelson Mandela Tshidi Madia speaks to Sello Hatang, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation. 5 January 2023 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia says the use of cellphones led to death of troops Russia says 89 of its soldiers were killed at a temporary barracks in Makiivka, on the eastern side of Ukraine. 5 January 2023 12:56 PM
Cristiano Ronaldo says he's moving to South Africa (he means Saudi Arabia, LOL) Cristiano Ronaldo joined a new club in Saudi Arabia but made a blunder when he didn’t seem to know what country he was in. 5 January 2023 11:40 AM
'Til abandonment do us part: man drives off while wife pees, deserting her If you think your significant partner has made a mistake, wait until you hear this. 5 January 2023 6:39 AM
View all World
500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season The city’s municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated. 4 January 2023 8:14 AM
Crowd crush kills 10 people, including a 10-year-old boy A stampede at a shopping mall in Uganda left 10 dead, including a 10-year-old boy. 4 January 2023 5:33 AM
Botswana issues arrest warrant for its former president Ian Khama Khama is facing more than a dozen criminal charges, including illegally possessing five firearms, in Botswana. 30 December 2022 6:13 AM
View all Africa
ANC's January 8th statement is of no significance to the ordinary South African EWN parliamentary reporter Lindsay Dentlinger speaks to John Maytham about the ANC's upcoming January 8 statement. 6 January 2023 10:37 AM
'People vote ANC by default. Opposition parties must unite to take them out' Dr Onkgopotse J. J. Tabane shares his opinion on the current state of the state, the ANC, opposition parties, and the media. 4 January 2023 8:31 AM
How New Year's 'affirmations' (NOT resolutions) can help you own 2023 We've all been there after a December break, deciding to regularly go to the gym, eat healthily, or do a number of new things. 4 January 2023 5:53 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Golden Globe: Eddie Murphy bestowed with highest recognition award

11 January 2023 7:29 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Los Angeles
Eddie Murphy
Golden Globe Awards
TV Plus magazine

The prestigious event was held in Los Angeles on Tuesday night in America.

Africa Melane interviews Lucia Poolman - Editor at TV Plus Magazine for more.

The American comedian, writer, producer, and actor Eddie Murphy has been bestowed with a Cecil B DeMille award at the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

Poolman said that the recognition of the highest award to Murphy was long overdue.

To achieve this recognition for his contribution to everything in TV and movies is definitely long coming.

Lucia Poolman, Editor - TV Plus Magazine

The awards did not go to air in 2022 following criticism over diversity surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

We saw more solidarity and companionship and recognition of talent.

Lucia Poolman, Editor - TV Plus Magazine

Other big winners of the night included Angella Bassett as the best supporting actress in the Marvel Movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Television series and films that scooped major awards are The Banshees of Inisherin and The Fabelmans.

Access all the winners here

Listen above to the full interview.




11 January 2023 7:29 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Los Angeles
Eddie Murphy
Golden Globe Awards
TV Plus magazine

More from Entertainment

Copyright: dvsakharov /123rf

[WATCH] 6 CUTE (and funny-ish) moments of animals charging humans

5 January 2023 2:04 PM

Since seals are attacking humans who disrupt them in their space, let's take a look at some more animal vs human moments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The Foundation announced the launch of a new Netflix Series on effective leadership in collaboration with Blackwell & Ruth & Archewell Productions, inspired by the legacy of Nelson Mandela. Picture:@NelsonMandela/Twitter.

'Live to Lead' - a Netflix doccie inspired by former president Nelson Mandela

5 January 2023 10:56 AM

Tshidi Madia speaks to Sello Hatang, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© nilankasampath/123rf.com

J.R.R. Tolkien was a genius with South African roots

3 January 2023 11:31 PM

J.R.R. Tolkien was an English writer and scholar who achieved fame with his books The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

David Scott of The Kiffness (right) with KFM's Carl Wastie (left).

'I'm an absurdist.' The Kiffness reflects on music, life and music coming in '23

3 January 2023 5:40 AM

David Scott (AKA The Kiffness) discusses being featured on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" and what lies ahead in 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stockbroker/123rf.com

6 of the best Christmas movies to binge this holiday

23 December 2022 10:34 AM

A Christmas movie marathon is one of the festive activities you may enjoy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman shooting the music video for Grammy nominated 'Bayethe'. Picture: @wouterkellerman/twitter

'It's the highest accolade for a musician,': SA trio scores Grammy nomination

21 December 2022 5:49 AM

The collaboration of three local artists, Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode has been nominated for a Grammy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The Foundation announced the launch of a new Netflix Series on effective leadership in collaboration with Blackwell & Ruth & Archewell Productions, inspired by the legacy of Nelson Mandela. Picture:@NelsonMandela/Twitter.

Nelson Mandela Foundation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch Netflix series

20 December 2022 11:23 AM

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and The Nelson Mandela Foundation recently announced the launch of their joint documentary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited Action Aid on 1 October 2019. The organisation works against poverty and injustice, to discuss gender-based violence and its impact in South Africa. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Jeremy Clarkson says sorry for saying he hated Megan Markle 'on cellular level'

20 December 2022 9:55 AM

The television journalist tweeted an apology about a scathing column he wrote for The Sun newspaper about Meghan Markle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

In this aerial view fans of Argentina celebrate winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup against France at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires, on 18 December 2022. Picture: TOMAS CUESTA/AFP

[WATCH] Crowds in Buenos Aires go CRAZY as Argentina wins the World Cup

19 December 2022 11:37 AM

Argentina made history by taking the 2022 FIFA World Cup, after beating France in the final.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© daviles/123rf.com

What's hot on streaming right now?

9 December 2022 3:48 PM

Hugh Fraser shares which movies to watch out for this weekend and what is also available on the streaming channels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire

Politics Africa

De Ruyter's poisoning will intimidate credible leaders - Chris Yelland

Local

Tshwane financials were 'a deliberate attempt to mislead' - FF Plus

Local

EWN Highlights

Boksburg blast: Healthcare workers struggling to cope with loss of colleagues

11 January 2023 9:40 AM

Health Dept finalising details for COVID-19 booster shot

11 January 2023 9:21 AM

PA coalition with the ANC in Ditsobotla municipality has not ended - Kunene

11 January 2023 9:09 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA