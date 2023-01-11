[WATCH] Golden Globes 2023: A-list winners and best moments





Movies and series lovers, the Golden Globes are back!

After a brief hiatus amid controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's lack of diversity last year, the annual award show returned to screens and was hosted by, comedian Jerrod Carmichael — YAY!

In case you missed it, here's a quick recap of the best Golden Globes moments.

Legacy awards went to this A-list actor and creator...

Award: "An entertainment career that spans five decades."

Winner: Eddie Murphy

Award: The Carol Burnett Award for "his body of work and the lasting impact of his television career." Winner: Ryan Murphy

His production company also received four other Golden Globe nominations.

Some of the night's most-nominated TV series included, Abbot Elementary, The White Lotus, DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Severance, Only Murders in the Building, Pam & Tommy, The Bear and Hacks and more.

Other awards and winners of the star-studded night included:

Award: Best Motion Picture, Drama

Nominees: Avatar: The Way of Water Elvis The Fabelmans Tár Top Gun: Maverick

Winner: The Fabelmans

Award: Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Nominees: Babylon The Banshees of Inisherin Everything Everywhere All at Once Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Triangles of Sadness

Winner: The Banshees of Inisherin

Award: Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Nominees: Diego Calva: Babylon Daniel Craig: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Adam Driver: White Noise Colin Farrell: The Banshees of Inisherin Ralph Fiennes: The Menu

Winner: Colin Farrell: The Banshees of Inisherin

Award: Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Nominees: Lesley Manville: Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris Margot Robbie: Babylon Anya Taylor-Joy: The Menu Emma Thompson: Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Michelle Yeoh: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Winner: Michelle Yeoh: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Award: Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Nominees: Cate Blanchett: Tár Olivia Colman: Empire of Light Viola Davis: The Woman King Ana De Armas: Blonde Michelle Williams: The Fabelmans

Winner: Cate Blanchett: Tár

Award: Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Nominees: Austin Butler: Elvis Brendan Fraser: The Whale Hugh Jackman: The Son Bill Nighy: Living Jeremy Pope: The Inspection

Winner: Austin Butler: Elvis

Award: Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Nominees: Angela Bassett: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Kerry Condon: The Banshees of Inisherin Jamie Lee Curtis: Everything Everywhere All at Once Dolly de Leon: Triangle of Sadness Carey Mulligan: She Said

Winner: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Award: Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Nominees: Brendan Gleeson: The Banshees of Inisherin Barry Keoghan: The Banshees of Inisherin Brad Pitt: Babylon Ke Huy Quan: Everything Everywhere All at Once Eddie Redmayne: The Good Nurse

Winner: Ke Huy Quan: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Award: Best Director, Motion Picture

Nominees: James Cameron: Avatar: The Way of Water The Daniels: Everything Everywhere All at Once Baz Luhrmann: Elvis Martin McDonagh: The Banshees of Inisherin Steven Spielberg: The Fabelmans

Winner: Steven Spielberg: The Fabelmans

Award: Best Television Series, Drama

Nominees: Better Call Saul The Crown House of the Dragon Ozark Severance

Winner: House of the Dragon

Award: Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Nominees: Abbott Elementary The Bear Hacks Only Murders in the Building Wednesday

Winner: Abbott Elementary

Award: Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Nominees: Emma D'Arcy: House of the Dragon Laura Linney: Ozark Imelda Staunton: The Crown Hilary Swank: Alaska Daily Zendaya: Euphoria

Winner: Zendaya, Euphoria

Award: Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Nominees: Jeff Bridges: The Old Man Kevin Costner: Yellowstone Diego Luna: Andor Bob Odenkirk: Better Call Saul Adam Scott: Severance

Winner: Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Award: Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Nominees: Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary Kaley Cuoco: The Flight Attendant Selena Gomez: Only Murders in the Building Jenna Ortega: Wednesday Jean Smart: Hacks

Winner: Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary

Award: Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Nominees: Donald Glover: Atlanta Bill Hader: Barry Steve Martin: Only Murders in the Building Martin Short: Only Murders in the Building Jeremy Allen White: The Bear

Winner: Jeremy Allen White: The Bear

Award: Best Limited Series or TV Movie

Nominees: Black Bird Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Pam and Tommy The Dropout The White Lotus: Sicily

Winner: The White Lotus: Sicily

Award: Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Nominees: Jessica Chastain: George & Tammy Julia Garner: Inventing Anna Lily James: Pam & Tommy Julia Roberts: Gaslit Amanda Seyfried: The Dropout

Winner: Amanda Seyfried: The Dropout

Award: Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Nominees: Taron Egerton: Black Bird Colin Firth: The Staircase Andrew Garfield: Under the Banner of Heaven Evan Peters: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Sebastian Stan: Pam and Tommy

Winner: Evan Peters: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Award: Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series

Nominations: John Lithgow: The Old Man Jonathan Pryce: The Crown John Turturro: Severance Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary Henry Winkler: Barry

Winner: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Award: Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series

Nominees: Elizabeth Debicki: The Crown Hannah Einbinder: Hacks Julia Garner: Ozark Janelle James: Abbott Elementary Sheryl Lee Ralph: Abbott Elementary

Winner: Julia Garner: Ozark

Award: Best Motion Picture: Animated

Nominees: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Marcel the Shell With Shoes On Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Turning Red

Winner: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Award: Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Nominees: Alexandre Desplat: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Hildur Guðnadóttir: Women Talking Justin Hurwitz: Babylon John Williams: The Fabelmans Carter Burwell: The Banshees of Inisheri

Winner: Justin Hurwitz: Babylon

Award: Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Nominees: Todd Field: Tár Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg: The Fabelmans Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert: Everything Everywhere All at Once Martin McDonagh: The Banshees of Inisherin Sarah Polley: Women Talking

Winner: Martin McDonagh: The Banshees of Inisherin

Well done to all the golden winners of the night!

