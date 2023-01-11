[WATCH] Golden Globes 2023: A-list winners and best moments

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:35
Car Feature: Consumer reports just released the 2023 most reliable car brands.
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Brandon van Reenen - Content Creator who goes by the name SUPERINFORMATIVE on TikTok
Today at 16:10
What would Action SA do to fix the Electricity crisis if they were elected as Government ?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lerato Ngobeni, Action SA National Spokesperson.
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Blackouts, further tariff hikes point to ‘inevitable’ financial distress for SA businesses this year
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Eric Levenstein - Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Oresti Patricios - CEO at Ornico Group
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus - Are African businesses factoring climate change into their health and security plans?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Chris van Straten - Global health advisor for clinical governance at International SOS.
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - Avoiding and Dodging Investment Scams
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maya Fisher-French - Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
NSRI places shark bite kits on SA beaches to prevent excessive bleeding Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Cleeve Robertson, NSRI CEO about the implementation of shark bite kits. 17 January 2023 11:53 AM
Zebra meat should be sold at your local butcher, says scientist New research from Stellenbosch University suggests Zebra meat could be a viable option for South African meat lovers. 17 January 2023 10:55 AM
SA residents fed up with the energy crisis South Africans are always credited for their unbreakable spirit, but the energy crisis is pushing citizens closer to their limit. 17 January 2023 10:06 AM
View all Local
Court set to deliver judgment on Ramaphosa vs Zuma private prosecution bid Gauteng High Court will deliver judgment on President Ramaphosa’s application to halt the former president's private prosecution. 16 January 2023 8:08 AM
Tributes pour in for SA's first democratic parliamentary speaker, Frene Ginwala Sello Hatang, chief executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, chats with Thabo Mdluli on the passing of Frene Ginwala. 13 January 2023 4:15 PM
First speaker of SA's democratic Parliament, Frene Ginwala, passes away at 90 In paying tribute to the struggle icon, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Ginwala was a formidable patriot and a leader of the nation... 13 January 2023 12:57 PM
View all Politics
Is your workplace actually toxic? Here are some signs to look out for Being in a toxic work environment puts an immense strain on your mental health so what can you do if you are in this situation? 17 January 2023 9:50 AM
Schools can NOT force you to buy speficic brands of stationary - WCED "There is no onus on the parent to buy specific brands. I can make that clear," says Bronagh Hammond of the W Cape Education Dept. 17 January 2023 9:34 AM
Eskom kneecaps agriculture... it's grim, but hunger is coming for us Load shedding is having grim ramifications for the South African economy. 17 January 2023 8:32 AM
View all Business
Tips and Tricks: how to get through the heatwave without electricity The high level of loadshedding has unfortunately arrived with a heatwave and without a fan it can be hard to keep cool. 17 January 2023 11:33 AM
How to be truly happy, according to a study that lasted 80 years After literal decades of study, two researchers at Harvard University have figured out what you need to do to be happy. 17 January 2023 11:19 AM
Container homes are cheap(ish). Build your dream home for as little as R180 000 Shipping containers can do more than just move products from one place to another, it could be the foundation of your dream home. 17 January 2023 10:16 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy The former world number 1 is expecting her first child. 12 January 2023 7:16 AM
Major changes to the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour route David Bellairs of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust chats to John Maytham about the new Cape Town Cycle Tour route. 11 January 2023 12:04 PM
View all Sport
Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri among the top 10 favorites to clinch crown 'South African women have a story to tell,' says Weil on chances of Nokeri being crowned Miss Universe. 13 January 2023 10:07 AM
Daughter of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley dies at age 54 The only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, has died at the age of 54. 13 January 2023 6:24 AM
Qwest TV created by Quincy Jones to bring 'exciting' culture and music to DStv Qwest TV will be launched next week Friday. 12 January 2023 7:50 AM
View all Entertainment
Taliban officials pay $8, get verified Twitter accounts Before Elon Musk took over as CEO, there was no way for the Taliban to use verified Twitter accounts to post. 17 January 2023 9:02 AM
Crime boss accused of murder, torture of child caught after 30 year on the run Armed soldiers and police raided a private clinic in Sicily's capital, Palermo, when they arrested Matteo Messina Denaro. 17 January 2023 8:11 AM
[WATCH] Enraged guest smashes sports car into hotel, races through lobby A guest at a Shanghai hotel smashed his car through the glass doors after reportedly getting into a dispute with staff about a mis... 14 January 2023 11:05 AM
View all World
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season The city’s municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated. 4 January 2023 8:14 AM
Crowd crush kills 10 people, including a 10-year-old boy A stampede at a shopping mall in Uganda left 10 dead, including a 10-year-old boy. 4 January 2023 5:33 AM
View all Africa
Victim of insurer's liquidation left with R380K debt on written-off car Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare tale of a client who took out car cover with Constantia Insurance, unaware that the Prudential... 12 January 2023 7:07 PM
BMW sparks uproar on social media- 'You don't mess with the ancestors' A BMW SA billboard's approach to the ancestors has sparked emotional debate on social media. 12 January 2023 4:49 PM
MANDY WIENER: Assassination attempts take us dangerously close to mafia state Three high-profile incidents and reports in the country in the past week have highlighted what a terrifyingly serious problem this... 12 January 2023 4:37 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] Golden Globes 2023: A-list winners and best moments

11 January 2023 9:40 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
The Golden Globes Awards
celebrity

The star-studded night included wins for Eddie Murphy, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Amanda Seyfried, and more.

Movies and series lovers, the Golden Globes are back!

After a brief hiatus amid controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's lack of diversity last year, the annual award show returned to screens and was hosted by, comedian Jerrod Carmichael — YAY!

Chris Farley Academy Awards GIFfrom Chris Farley GIFs

In case you missed it, here's a quick recap of the best Golden Globes moments.

Legacy awards went to this A-list actor and creator...

Award: "An entertainment career that spans five decades."

Winner: Eddie Murphy

Award: The Carol Burnett Award for "his body of work and the lasting impact of his television career." Winner: Ryan Murphy

His production company also received four other Golden Globe nominations.

Some of the night's most-nominated TV series included, Abbot Elementary, The White Lotus, DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Severance, Only Murders in the Building, Pam & Tommy, The Bear and Hacks and more.

Other awards and winners of the star-studded night included:

Award: Best Motion Picture, Drama

Nominees: Avatar: The Way of Water Elvis The Fabelmans Tár Top Gun: Maverick

Winner: The Fabelmans

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.
The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Award: Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Nominees: Babylon The Banshees of Inisherin Everything Everywhere All at Once Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Triangles of Sadness

Winner: The Banshees of Inisherin

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.
The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Award: Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Nominees: Diego Calva: Babylon Daniel Craig: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Adam Driver: White Noise Colin Farrell: The Banshees of Inisherin Ralph Fiennes: The Menu

Winner: Colin Farrell: The Banshees of Inisherin

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.
The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Award: Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Nominees: Lesley Manville: Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris Margot Robbie: Babylon Anya Taylor-Joy: The Menu Emma Thompson: Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Michelle Yeoh: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Winner: Michelle Yeoh: Everything Everywhere All at Once

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.
The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Award: Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Nominees: Cate Blanchett: Tár Olivia Colman: Empire of Light Viola Davis: The Woman King Ana De Armas: Blonde Michelle Williams: The Fabelmans

Winner: Cate Blanchett: Tár

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.
The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Award: Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Nominees: Austin Butler: Elvis Brendan Fraser: The Whale Hugh Jackman: The Son Bill Nighy: Living Jeremy Pope: The Inspection

Winner: Austin Butler: Elvis

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.
The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Award: Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Nominees: Angela Bassett: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Kerry Condon: The Banshees of Inisherin Jamie Lee Curtis: Everything Everywhere All at Once Dolly de Leon: Triangle of Sadness Carey Mulligan: She Said

Winner: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.
The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Award: Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Nominees: Brendan Gleeson: The Banshees of Inisherin Barry Keoghan: The Banshees of Inisherin Brad Pitt: Babylon Ke Huy Quan: Everything Everywhere All at Once Eddie Redmayne: The Good Nurse

Winner: Ke Huy Quan: Everything Everywhere All at Once

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.
The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Award: Best Director, Motion Picture

Nominees: James Cameron: Avatar: The Way of Water The Daniels: Everything Everywhere All at Once Baz Luhrmann: Elvis Martin McDonagh: The Banshees of Inisherin Steven Spielberg: The Fabelmans

Winner: Steven Spielberg: The Fabelmans

Award: Best Television Series, Drama

Nominees: Better Call Saul The Crown House of the Dragon Ozark Severance

Winner: House of the Dragon

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.
The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Award: Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Nominees: Abbott Elementary The Bear Hacks Only Murders in the Building Wednesday

Winner: Abbott Elementary

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.
The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Award: Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Nominees: Emma D'Arcy: House of the Dragon Laura Linney: Ozark Imelda Staunton: The Crown Hilary Swank: Alaska Daily Zendaya: Euphoria

Winner: Zendaya, Euphoria

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.
The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Award: Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Nominees: Jeff Bridges: The Old Man Kevin Costner: Yellowstone Diego Luna: Andor Bob Odenkirk: Better Call Saul Adam Scott: Severance

Winner: Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.
The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Award: Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Nominees: Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary Kaley Cuoco: The Flight Attendant Selena Gomez: Only Murders in the Building Jenna Ortega: Wednesday Jean Smart: Hacks

Winner: Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.
The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Award: Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Nominees: Donald Glover: Atlanta Bill Hader: Barry Steve Martin: Only Murders in the Building Martin Short: Only Murders in the Building Jeremy Allen White: The Bear

Winner: Jeremy Allen White: The Bear

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.
The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Award: Best Limited Series or TV Movie

Nominees: Black Bird Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Pam and Tommy The Dropout The White Lotus: Sicily

Winner: The White Lotus: Sicily

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.
The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Award: Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Nominees: Jessica Chastain: George & Tammy Julia Garner: Inventing Anna Lily James: Pam & Tommy Julia Roberts: Gaslit Amanda Seyfried: The Dropout

Winner: Amanda Seyfried: The Dropout

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.
The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Award: Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Nominees: Taron Egerton: Black Bird Colin Firth: The Staircase Andrew Garfield: Under the Banner of Heaven Evan Peters: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Sebastian Stan: Pam and Tommy

Winner: Evan Peters: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.
The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Award: Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series

Nominations: John Lithgow: The Old Man Jonathan Pryce: The Crown John Turturro: Severance Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary Henry Winkler: Barry

Winner: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Award: Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series

Nominees: Elizabeth Debicki: The Crown Hannah Einbinder: Hacks Julia Garner: Ozark Janelle James: Abbott Elementary Sheryl Lee Ralph: Abbott Elementary

Winner: Julia Garner: Ozark

Award: Best Motion Picture: Animated

Nominees: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Marcel the Shell With Shoes On Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Turning Red

Winner: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Award: Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Nominees: Alexandre Desplat: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Hildur Guðnadóttir: Women Talking Justin Hurwitz: Babylon John Williams: The Fabelmans Carter Burwell: The Banshees of Inisheri

Winner: Justin Hurwitz: Babylon

Award: Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Nominees: Todd Field: Tár Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg: The Fabelmans Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert: Everything Everywhere All at Once Martin McDonagh: The Banshees of Inisherin Sarah Polley: Women Talking

Winner: Martin McDonagh: The Banshees of Inisherin

Well done to all the golden winners of the night!

Dance Party GIFfrom Dance GIFs

This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Golden Globes 2023: A-list winners and best moments




11 January 2023 9:40 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
The Golden Globes Awards
celebrity

More from Entertainment

Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri. Picture: Official_MissSA/Twitter

Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri among the top 10 favorites to clinch crown

13 January 2023 10:07 AM

'South African women have a story to tell,' says Weil on chances of Nokeri being crowned Miss Universe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Daughter of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley dies at age 54

13 January 2023 6:24 AM

The only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, has died at the age of 54.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watching TV television streaming DStv Showmax Netflix Amazon Prime Disney. Picture: pavelmuravev/123rf.com

Qwest TV created by Quincy Jones to bring 'exciting' culture and music to DStv

12 January 2023 7:50 AM

Qwest TV will be launched next week Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kutlwano affords youngsters a chance to make money during school holidays and weekends.

[WATCH] This 24-year-old went from singing at robots to making it BIG

12 January 2023 7:15 AM

TikTok sensation, Kutlwano Yika (24) goes from singing at robots to performing with the legendary Ndlovu Youth Choir in Sun City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of Rihanna's Lift Me Up

SA Ndlovu Youth Choir to join Top 60 America Got Talent reality show

11 January 2023 8:48 AM

The date for America's Got Talent: All Stars reality show is yet to be announced.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US actor Eddie Murphy. Picture: @LightsCameraPod/ Twitter

Golden Globe: Eddie Murphy bestowed with highest recognition award

11 January 2023 7:29 AM

The prestigious event was held in Los Angeles on Tuesday night in America.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: dvsakharov /123rf

[WATCH] 6 CUTE (and funny-ish) moments of animals charging humans

5 January 2023 2:04 PM

Since seals are attacking humans who disrupt them in their space, let's take a look at some more animal vs human moments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The Foundation announced the launch of a new Netflix Series on effective leadership in collaboration with Blackwell & Ruth & Archewell Productions, inspired by the legacy of Nelson Mandela. Picture:@NelsonMandela/Twitter.

'Live to Lead' - a Netflix doccie inspired by former president Nelson Mandela

5 January 2023 10:56 AM

Tshidi Madia speaks to Sello Hatang, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© nilankasampath/123rf.com

J.R.R. Tolkien was a genius with South African roots

3 January 2023 11:31 PM

J.R.R. Tolkien was an English writer and scholar who achieved fame with his books The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

David Scott of The Kiffness (right) with KFM's Carl Wastie (left).

'I'm an absurdist.' The Kiffness reflects on music, life and music coming in '23

3 January 2023 5:40 AM

David Scott (AKA The Kiffness) discusses being featured on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" and what lies ahead in 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Stage 8 load shedding likely from July. Stage 10 also possible - energy expert

Local Business

SA residents fed up with the energy crisis

Local

Tips and Tricks: how to get through the heatwave without electricity

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

[WATCH] 'Get to your feet & go to the light': Brendan Fraser's emotional speech

17 January 2023 1:48 PM

World Economic Forum Day 2: Electricity prices, energy security on agenda

17 January 2023 1:46 PM

DA wants Nersa tariff hike declared invalid and unconstitutional

17 January 2023 1:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA