Adv Tembeka Ngcukaitobi excited at being appointed to Competition Tribunal
- Tembeka Ngcukaitobi looks to assist the Competition Tribunal
- "Market power is absolutely essential" says Ngcukaitobi
Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, Geoff Budlender, and Jerome Wilson, have all joined the Competition Tribunal as senior counsel. They will be starting this month, for a period of six months.
The Competition Tribunal is a sub-division of the Competition Commission. The Tribunal normally takes decisions on the outcomes concluded by the Commission.
The law can be an ally of the people that are excluded from the economy but it can also be an enemy. It all depends on how it is deployed and utilised.Tembeka Ngcukaitobi - Advocate serving on the Judicial Service Commission
Ngcukaitobi also discussed how essential market power is.
Market power is absolutely essential. It determines the price of bread. It determines the price of milk. Before I was put on radio, you were talking about the opening of schools: it's market price that determines the price of uniforms. It has a direct impact on what the ultimate price that is paid by the consumer is.Tembeka Ngcukaitobi - Advocate serving on the Judicial Service Commission
Ngcukaitobi might have his hands full on how to bring about change at the Tribunal but his excitement for his new role, along with his peers, suggests the Tribunal is in good hands.
