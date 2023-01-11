SA Ndlovu Youth Choir to join Top 60 America Got Talent reality show
Ray Whites speaks to Ralf Schmitt, Conductor & co-founder of Ndlovu Youth Choir.
South Africa's vibrant musical group, Ndlovu Youth Choir, will be preparing to fly to join the elite Top 60 America's Got Talent show.
The country's favorite choir raised the flag higher when they made it to the show's finale in 2019 in the states.
Schmitt said that they are preparing to release new songs to feature in the reality show.
It is really a tough competition but for us. It was never about the competition, it was about being part of it, representing the potential part of young people in South Africa, and just enjoying the process and learning from other competitors and artists in the world.Ralf Schmitt, Conductor and co-founder - Ndlovu Youth Choir
We’re excited to announce that we will be performing on @AGT All-Stars. We were selected as one of the top 60 acts of all time and look forward to sharing the stage with talented performers from around the world. #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/IDEukMEhZn' Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) January 10, 2023
The choir raked in YouTube views and trended on social media when they performed Vicky Sampson's African Dream in the finals.
The reality show of the competition will feature winners, finalists, and viral sensations from previous seasons.
We want to show progression this time around and do an original song.Ralf Schmitt, Conductor and co-founder - Ndlovu Youth Choir
Listen above to the full interview.
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mn9wwULGYlY
