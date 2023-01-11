Buying stolen goods makes you biggest criminal - Gift of the Givers's Sooliman
Clarence Ford interviews Dr Imtiaz Sooliman - Founder at the Gift of the Givers.
The Gift of the Givers has issued a stern warning to people who buy stolen goods.
This follows after the organisation's Cape Town warehouse was broken into on Monday.
Brazen thieves entered the premises, walking away with TV sets, laptops, and donations for fire victims in the early hours of the morning.
Speaking to Clarence Ford, Sooliman said that people buying stolen goods are the biggest contributors to crime.
People who are buying stolen goods are driving the theft and are the biggest criminals. We are responsible for crime when we buy stolen goods.Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers
He added that a father brought back stolen goods from their warehouse after realizing his son became a buyer.
A father and his other son came to the office and said that his son bought stolen goods and he is arrested and returned the stuff.Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers
Sooliman added that 'We shouldn’t be afraid or embarrassed to do the right thing because it benefits all of us' when criminals sell stolen goods.
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Buying stolen goods makes you biggest criminal - Gift of the Givers's Sooliman
Source : https://twitter.com/ewnreporter/status/1495025609491111936/photo/1
