Hotel group hilariously taps into 'family overdose' holiday exhaustion

Today at 10:05
Hanging out with Marks Maponyane
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Marks Maponyane - Soccer Commentator at ...
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows:
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 14:35
Knowler continues......
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - 2023 – what should be on our money “to do” list?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis
Today at 19:33
Personal Finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
No Items to show
Latest Local
'Eskom should be placed under business rescue' says economist Dawie Roodt Ray White in conversation with Dawie Roodt, chief economist at the Efficient Group about the latest round of stage 6 loadshedding. 12 January 2023 5:45 AM
MANDY WIENER: Assassination attempts take us dangerously close to mafia state Three high-profile incidents and reports in the country in the past week have highlighted what a terrifyingly serious problem this... 12 January 2023 4:37 AM
Unmanaged energy consumption now becoming real threat to SA businesses It has never been more important for businesses big and small to manage their energy consumption says CBI's Roger Hislop. 11 January 2023 7:12 PM
View all Local
'Money didn't go missing', insists Tshwane Mayor Randall Willimas Ray White and Executive Mayor of Tshwane, Randall Williams, discuss the latest Auditor General report. 11 January 2023 7:48 AM
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
Ramaphosa in 2023: 'He needs to sort out Cabinet members who aren't loyal' Will 2023 see a more decisive President emboldened by a bigger yes vote at the ANC elective conference than when he narrowly defea... 10 January 2023 6:40 PM
View all Politics
'Eskom should be placed under business rescue' says economist Dawie Roodt Ray White in conversation with Dawie Roodt, chief economist at the Efficient Group about the latest round of stage 6 loadshedding. 12 January 2023 5:45 AM
Unmanaged energy consumption now becoming real threat to SA businesses It has never been more important for businesses big and small to manage their energy consumption says CBI's Roger Hislop. 11 January 2023 7:12 PM
Hotel group hilariously taps into 'family overdose' holiday exhaustion We can all relate to City Lodge Hotels' latest radio ad which acknowledges how we feel we need another little break after our holi... 11 January 2023 5:25 PM
View all Business
Hotel group hilariously taps into 'family overdose' holiday exhaustion We can all relate to City Lodge Hotels' latest radio ad which acknowledges how we feel we need another little break after our holi... 11 January 2023 5:25 PM
How can accurate forensic intelligence help fight crime? Crime dramas have given a romanticized idea of forensic intelligence and crime investigations but how does it work in real life? 11 January 2023 1:36 PM
Major changes to the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour route David Bellairs of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust chats to John Maytham about the new Cape Town Cycle Tour route. 11 January 2023 12:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365) After the 2023 Rugby World Cup, our Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi will be moving to France to join the French team Racing 92. 4 January 2023 9:45 AM
FIFA wants every country in the world to name a stadium after Brazil legend Pelé John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 January 2023 7:53 AM
Wishing F1 legend Michael Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery Fans across the world are wishing Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery following brain injuries obtained a decade ago. 3 January 2023 9:39 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Golden Globes 2023: A-list winners and best moments The star-studded night included wins for Eddie Murphy, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Amanda Seyfried, and more. 11 January 2023 9:40 AM
SA Ndlovu Youth Choir to join Top 60 America Got Talent reality show The date for America's Got Talent: All Stars reality show is yet to be announced. 11 January 2023 8:48 AM
Golden Globe: Eddie Murphy bestowed with highest recognition award The prestigious event was held in Los Angeles on Tuesday night in America. 11 January 2023 7:29 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia says the use of cellphones led to death of troops Russia says 89 of its soldiers were killed at a temporary barracks in Makiivka, on the eastern side of Ukraine. 5 January 2023 12:56 PM
Cristiano Ronaldo says he's moving to South Africa (he means Saudi Arabia, LOL) Cristiano Ronaldo joined a new club in Saudi Arabia but made a blunder when he didn’t seem to know what country he was in. 5 January 2023 11:40 AM
'Til abandonment do us part: man drives off while wife pees, deserting her If you think your significant partner has made a mistake, wait until you hear this. 5 January 2023 6:39 AM
View all World
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season The city’s municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated. 4 January 2023 8:14 AM
Crowd crush kills 10 people, including a 10-year-old boy A stampede at a shopping mall in Uganda left 10 dead, including a 10-year-old boy. 4 January 2023 5:33 AM
View all Africa
Add memoir of late, great actor Michael K. Williams to your 2023 reading list Michael K. Williams (The Wire) died from an accidental drug overdose in 2021. 'Scenes from My Life: A Memoir' was co-written with... 10 January 2023 5:10 PM
How to improve your credit score and why it's important Your credit score affects everything from the interest rate you're offered on a loan to whether a landlord approves your rental ap... 10 January 2023 4:22 PM
ANC's January 8th statement is of no significance to the ordinary South African EWN parliamentary reporter Lindsay Dentlinger speaks to John Maytham about the ANC's upcoming January 8 statement. 6 January 2023 10:37 AM
View all Opinion
Hotel group hilariously taps into 'family overdose' holiday exhaustion

11 January 2023 5:25 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
branding
Mike Sharman
City Lodge
heroes and zeros
City Lodge Hotels
Retroviral

We can all relate to City Lodge Hotels' latest radio ad which acknowledges how we feel we need another little break after our holiday.

The week's advertising "heroes and zeros" with Mike Sharman, co-founder of digital communications agency Retroviral.

- Feel you need an extra little break to recover from your holidays and possibly too much family immersion?

- Retroviral's Mike Sharman rates City Lodge Hotels' extremely relatable post-holiday ad.

© anyaberkut/123rf.com
© anyaberkut/123rf.com

Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week City Lodge Hotels is the hero pick of Mike Sharman, co-founder of digital communications agency Retroviral.

The hotel group's latest radio spot taps into that post-holiday comedown and the perennial problem of family guests outstaying their welcome.

"Family", sighs the narrator. "Need a holiday after the holiday?"

The ad promotes City Lodge's 25%-off special. "We won’t tell anyone you’re here. Promise."

"I'm smiling from ear to ear, that's brilliant!" remarks Bruce Whitfield.

The spot reminds him of the phrase his dad always used about family and milk going off in a matter of days, says Sharman.

I love it because there's so much insight and so much generalism around this family that's overstaying their welcome... We all come back and feel that we need a holiday from our holiday from being over-family inundated. And this piece of storytelling taps into all those insights.

Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral

It's also been translated into a social post... It's very attention-grabbing and it's a great use of audio media.

Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral

Scroll up to listen to Sharman's advertising critiques (City Lodge discussion at 3:53)


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Hotel group hilariously taps into 'family overdose' holiday exhaustion




