Unmanaged energy consumption now becoming real threat to SA businesses
Africa Melane talks to Roger Hislop, Energy Management Systems Executive at CBI.
- Prolonged power cuts, steep electricity tariff hikes... It's never been more important for South African businesses to manage their energy consumption.
- Most companies are not saving as much energy as they could and could achieve 10% says Roger Hislop, Energy Management Systems Executive at CBI.
Last year, local businesses were spared from the consequences of Eskom’s proposed 32% tariff hike, which would have come into effect from 1 April this year.
Energy regulator Nersa has postponed that decision, but it doesn't mean this proposed increase is off the table.
It has never been more important for businesses big and small to manage their energy consumption says Roger Hislop, Energy Management Systems Executive at CBI.
He notes that South African businesses use between 15,000 kWh and 50,000 kWh of electricity annually depending on the size of the company.
Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield) chats to Hislop on The Money Show.
Is saving power as simple as switching off the lights at your office or manufacturing plant at night? he asks.
Essentially it is that simple Hislop says, the problem is that people aren't very good about being disciplined and rigorous.
Most businesses at the end of the day you'll see people pack up their bags and head out of the door and more often than not lights are on, they're left blazing, air conditioners are on... and there's an enormous amount of energy that's simply wasted.Roger Hislop, Energy Management Systems Executive - CBI
It doesn't necessarily have to be like that if you can automate the load which you have that is drawing power.Roger Hislop, Energy Management Systems Executive - CBI
According to Hislop. one could safely say that business in general could achieve a 10% energy saving by managing particularly any load that is either heating- or cooling-related, with geysers and air conditioners the big ones.
Lights aren't as bad as they used to be with modern LED lamps, but if you add lots and lots of them together that's still quite a lot of energy. There are a variety of things people don't really think about which individually aren't a lot but together start to add up.Roger Hislop, Energy Management Systems Executive - CBI
If you say 10% is a number we could take off most businesses... and you then translate that in load shedding terms - if our base load in South Africa is around 40 gigawatts let's say, 10% is 4 gigawatts and 4 gigawatts is like Stage 4 load shedding that didn't need to happen.Roger Hislop, Energy Management Systems Executive - CBI
While this not a very large number in the big scheme of things he says, but in terms of solving our current lack-of-capacity crisis it can go a long way.
"Perhaps not amounting to ending load shedding, but at least taking us several stages down the ladder that we've been climbing rather fast in the last month or so."
When it comes to tools that help companies manage their energy consumption there's traditionally been a gap in the middle market.
A range of solutions in the building management space has been available to large businesses for years he notes, while at the low end there is cheap consumer tech that can be used to switch things on and off.
He says the "sweet middle" is starting to be addressed as the power crunch and increased tariffs bite.
Electricity has become one of the if not the largest expense for many enterprises. Companies don't have a choice anymore - if you don't manage your energy consumption it might actually sink the business.Roger Hislop, Energy Management Systems Executive - CBI
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Unmanaged energy consumption now becoming real threat to SA businesses
