Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
Hanging out with Marks Maponyane
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Marks Maponyane - Soccer Commentator at ...
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows:
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 14:35
Knowler continues......
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - 2023 – what should be on our money “to do” list?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis
Today at 19:33
Personal Finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Eskom should be placed under business rescue' says economist Dawie Roodt Ray White in conversation with Dawie Roodt, chief economist at the Efficient Group about the latest round of stage 6 loadshedding. 12 January 2023 5:45 AM
MANDY WIENER: Assassination attempts take us dangerously close to mafia state Three high-profile incidents and reports in the country in the past week have highlighted what a terrifyingly serious problem this... 12 January 2023 4:37 AM
Unmanaged energy consumption now becoming real threat to SA businesses It has never been more important for businesses big and small to manage their energy consumption says CBI's Roger Hislop. 11 January 2023 7:12 PM
View all Local
'Money didn't go missing', insists Tshwane Mayor Randall Willimas Ray White and Executive Mayor of Tshwane, Randall Williams, discuss the latest Auditor General report. 11 January 2023 7:48 AM
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
Ramaphosa in 2023: 'He needs to sort out Cabinet members who aren't loyal' Will 2023 see a more decisive President emboldened by a bigger yes vote at the ANC elective conference than when he narrowly defea... 10 January 2023 6:40 PM
View all Politics
'Eskom should be placed under business rescue' says economist Dawie Roodt Ray White in conversation with Dawie Roodt, chief economist at the Efficient Group about the latest round of stage 6 loadshedding. 12 January 2023 5:45 AM
Unmanaged energy consumption now becoming real threat to SA businesses It has never been more important for businesses big and small to manage their energy consumption says CBI's Roger Hislop. 11 January 2023 7:12 PM
Hotel group hilariously taps into 'family overdose' holiday exhaustion We can all relate to City Lodge Hotels' latest radio ad which acknowledges how we feel we need another little break after our holi... 11 January 2023 5:25 PM
View all Business
Hotel group hilariously taps into 'family overdose' holiday exhaustion We can all relate to City Lodge Hotels' latest radio ad which acknowledges how we feel we need another little break after our holi... 11 January 2023 5:25 PM
How can accurate forensic intelligence help fight crime? Crime dramas have given a romanticized idea of forensic intelligence and crime investigations but how does it work in real life? 11 January 2023 1:36 PM
Major changes to the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour route David Bellairs of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust chats to John Maytham about the new Cape Town Cycle Tour route. 11 January 2023 12:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365) After the 2023 Rugby World Cup, our Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi will be moving to France to join the French team Racing 92. 4 January 2023 9:45 AM
FIFA wants every country in the world to name a stadium after Brazil legend Pelé John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 January 2023 7:53 AM
Wishing F1 legend Michael Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery Fans across the world are wishing Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery following brain injuries obtained a decade ago. 3 January 2023 9:39 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Golden Globes 2023: A-list winners and best moments The star-studded night included wins for Eddie Murphy, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Amanda Seyfried, and more. 11 January 2023 9:40 AM
SA Ndlovu Youth Choir to join Top 60 America Got Talent reality show The date for America's Got Talent: All Stars reality show is yet to be announced. 11 January 2023 8:48 AM
Golden Globe: Eddie Murphy bestowed with highest recognition award The prestigious event was held in Los Angeles on Tuesday night in America. 11 January 2023 7:29 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia says the use of cellphones led to death of troops Russia says 89 of its soldiers were killed at a temporary barracks in Makiivka, on the eastern side of Ukraine. 5 January 2023 12:56 PM
Cristiano Ronaldo says he's moving to South Africa (he means Saudi Arabia, LOL) Cristiano Ronaldo joined a new club in Saudi Arabia but made a blunder when he didn’t seem to know what country he was in. 5 January 2023 11:40 AM
'Til abandonment do us part: man drives off while wife pees, deserting her If you think your significant partner has made a mistake, wait until you hear this. 5 January 2023 6:39 AM
View all World
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season The city’s municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated. 4 January 2023 8:14 AM
Crowd crush kills 10 people, including a 10-year-old boy A stampede at a shopping mall in Uganda left 10 dead, including a 10-year-old boy. 4 January 2023 5:33 AM
View all Africa
Add memoir of late, great actor Michael K. Williams to your 2023 reading list Michael K. Williams (The Wire) died from an accidental drug overdose in 2021. 'Scenes from My Life: A Memoir' was co-written with... 10 January 2023 5:10 PM
How to improve your credit score and why it's important Your credit score affects everything from the interest rate you're offered on a loan to whether a landlord approves your rental ap... 10 January 2023 4:22 PM
ANC's January 8th statement is of no significance to the ordinary South African EWN parliamentary reporter Lindsay Dentlinger speaks to John Maytham about the ANC's upcoming January 8 statement. 6 January 2023 10:37 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Unmanaged energy consumption now becoming real threat to SA businesses

11 January 2023 7:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Nersa
Electricity
Load shedding
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
CBI
energy consumption
Roger Hislop
energy management
saving energy

It has never been more important for businesses big and small to manage their energy consumption says CBI's Roger Hislop.

Africa Melane talks to Roger Hislop, Energy Management Systems Executive at CBI.

- Prolonged power cuts, steep electricity tariff hikes... It's never been more important for South African businesses to manage their energy consumption.

- Most companies are not saving as much energy as they could and could achieve 10% says Roger Hislop, Energy Management Systems Executive at CBI.

@ 139037173/123rf.com
@ 139037173/123rf.com

Last year, local businesses were spared from the consequences of Eskom’s proposed 32% tariff hike, which would have come into effect from 1 April this year.

Energy regulator Nersa has postponed that decision, but it doesn't mean this proposed increase is off the table.

It has never been more important for businesses big and small to manage their energy consumption says Roger Hislop, Energy Management Systems Executive at CBI.

He notes that South African businesses use between 15,000 kWh and 50,000 kWh of electricity annually depending on the size of the company.

RELATED: Eskom wants 32% tariff hike, but will probably 'only' get 19% - energy expert

Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield) chats to Hislop on The Money Show.

Is saving power as simple as switching off the lights at your office or manufacturing plant at night? he asks.

Essentially it is that simple Hislop says, the problem is that people aren't very good about being disciplined and rigorous.

Most businesses at the end of the day you'll see people pack up their bags and head out of the door and more often than not lights are on, they're left blazing, air conditioners are on... and there's an enormous amount of energy that's simply wasted.

Roger Hislop, Energy Management Systems Executive - CBI

It doesn't necessarily have to be like that if you can automate the load which you have that is drawing power.

Roger Hislop, Energy Management Systems Executive - CBI

According to Hislop. one could safely say that business in general could achieve a 10% energy saving by managing particularly any load that is either heating- or cooling-related, with geysers and air conditioners the big ones.

Lights aren't as bad as they used to be with modern LED lamps, but if you add lots and lots of them together that's still quite a lot of energy. There are a variety of things people don't really think about which individually aren't a lot but together start to add up.

Roger Hislop, Energy Management Systems Executive - CBI

If you say 10% is a number we could take off most businesses... and you then translate that in load shedding terms - if our base load in South Africa is around 40 gigawatts let's say, 10% is 4 gigawatts and 4 gigawatts is like Stage 4 load shedding that didn't need to happen.

Roger Hislop, Energy Management Systems Executive - CBI

While this not a very large number in the big scheme of things he says, but in terms of solving our current lack-of-capacity crisis it can go a long way.

"Perhaps not amounting to ending load shedding, but at least taking us several stages down the ladder that we've been climbing rather fast in the last month or so."

When it comes to tools that help companies manage their energy consumption there's traditionally been a gap in the middle market.

A range of solutions in the building management space has been available to large businesses for years he notes, while at the low end there is cheap consumer tech that can be used to switch things on and off.

He says the "sweet middle" is starting to be addressed as the power crunch and increased tariffs bite.

Electricity has become one of the if not the largest expense for many enterprises. Companies don't have a choice anymore - if you don't manage your energy consumption it might actually sink the business.

Roger Hislop, Energy Management Systems Executive - CBI

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the complete conversation


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Unmanaged energy consumption now becoming real threat to SA businesses




11 January 2023 7:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Nersa
Electricity
Load shedding
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
CBI
energy consumption
Roger Hislop
energy management
saving energy

More from Business

Eskom's Megawatt Park head office in Sunninghill, Johannesburg. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

'Eskom should be placed under business rescue' says economist Dawie Roodt

12 January 2023 5:45 AM

Ray White in conversation with Dawie Roodt, chief economist at the Efficient Group about the latest round of stage 6 loadshedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from City Lodge Hotels #HolidayAfterTheHoliday campaign on Facebook

Hotel group hilariously taps into 'family overdose' holiday exhaustion

11 January 2023 5:25 PM

We can all relate to City Lodge Hotels' latest radio ad which acknowledges how we feel we need another little break after our holiday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African National Congress national chairperson Gwede Mantashe at the party's 55th national elective conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on 20 December 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

Moving Eskom to Mantashe's Energy Dept 'like rearranging deck chairs on Titanic'

11 January 2023 5:14 PM

In terms of an ANC resolution SOEs should be overseen by the relevant government departments which means Eskom will move from the DPS to the DMRE.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. (Pixabay)

New COVID variant won't result in restrictions, vax campaign to be boosted

10 January 2023 8:22 PM

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla says there's no need to impose any travel restrictions on any country due to the new sub-variant of globally dominant Omicron dubbed 'The Kraken'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC's 55th national elective conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 19 December 2022. Picture: Eyewitness News

Ramaphosa in 2023: 'He needs to sort out Cabinet members who aren't loyal'

10 January 2023 6:40 PM

Will 2023 see a more decisive President emboldened by a bigger yes vote at the ANC elective conference than when he narrowly defeated Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in 2017?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: US actor Michael K. Williams. Picture: @bkbmg/Instagram.

Add memoir of late, great actor Michael K. Williams to your 2023 reading list

10 January 2023 5:10 PM

Michael K. Williams (The Wire) died from an accidental drug overdose in 2021. 'Scenes from My Life: A Memoir' was co-written with Jon Sternfeld and published posthumously.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ fizkes/123rf.com

How to improve your credit score and why it's important

10 January 2023 4:22 PM

Your credit score affects everything from the interest rate you're offered on a loan to whether a landlord approves your rental application.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Katlego Maphai is the Co-Founder of Yoco Technologies. Picture: Twitter.

'Life experiences were prioritised over luxury' - Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco

9 January 2023 6:42 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco Technologies about his money habits in an episode of Other People's Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The new banknotes from the South African Reserve Bank in honour of the late Nelson Mandela. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN

ANC (once again) proposes to change SA Reserve Bank mandate

9 January 2023 6:18 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Isaah Mhlanga, executive chief economist at Alexander Forbes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African National Congress President Cyril Ramaphosa at the party's 55th national elective conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on 20 December 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

ANC January 8 statement: Sorry Cyril, but we've heard your lame speech before!

9 January 2023 5:30 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Lawrence Hamilton, professor of political studies at Wits University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Eskom's Megawatt Park head office in Sunninghill, Johannesburg. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

'Eskom should be placed under business rescue' says economist Dawie Roodt

12 January 2023 5:45 AM

Ray White in conversation with Dawie Roodt, chief economist at the Efficient Group about the latest round of stage 6 loadshedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fort Hare University Vice-Chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu. Picture: University of Fort Hare/Facebook

MANDY WIENER: Assassination attempts take us dangerously close to mafia state

12 January 2023 4:37 AM

Three high-profile incidents and reports in the country in the past week have highlighted what a terrifyingly serious problem this is, and demonstrate how the country is teetering on the brink of becoming a mafia state.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African National Congress national chairperson Gwede Mantashe at the party's 55th national elective conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on 20 December 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

Moving Eskom to Mantashe's Energy Dept 'like rearranging deck chairs on Titanic'

11 January 2023 5:14 PM

In terms of an ANC resolution SOEs should be overseen by the relevant government departments which means Eskom will move from the DPS to the DMRE.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fort Hare University Vice-Chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu. Picture: University of Fort Hare/Facebook

SAFTU calls for protection of Fort Hare University executives after attack on VC

11 January 2023 3:01 PM

SAFTU called for extra protection for the Fort Hare University Vice-Chancellor after an assassination attempt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste. Picture: Eyewitness News

JSE gives former Steinhoff CEO 20 year ban and double fine

11 January 2023 12:28 PM

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange has banned Markus Jooste from serving as a director on any listed company for the next two decades.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Jhon Dal on Pixabay

School uniforms: 'No reason why white shirts or grey pants should be branded'

11 January 2023 10:56 AM

John Maytham speaks to Siyabulela Makunga, spokesperson for the Competition Commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Notice board in the District Six Museum used during the Apartheid era in South Africa

3 South Africans share moving stories of being in exile during apartheid

11 January 2023 10:53 AM

Clement Manyathela talks to three South Africans who went into exile during apartheid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman chats to Touwsrivier residents as they wait for medical treatment. Image: Saya Pierce-Jones/Eyewitness News

Buying stolen goods makes you biggest criminal - Gift of the Givers's Sooliman

11 January 2023 9:37 AM

The suspects that came in seven vehicles have been arrested, Imtiaz Sooliman confirms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Tutuka power station. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News

Eskom to fall under the Department of Energy. Smart or careless move?

11 January 2023 9:04 AM

Energy Analyst, Chris Yelland states that whether Eskom moves or not, the problems will remain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of Rihanna's Lift Me Up

SA Ndlovu Youth Choir to join Top 60 America Got Talent reality show

11 January 2023 8:48 AM

The date for America's Got Talent: All Stars reality show is yet to be announced.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Eskom should be placed under business rescue' says economist Dawie Roodt

Local Business

Tshwane financials were 'a deliberate attempt to mislead' - FF Plus

Local

Jacob Zuma failed to file an application to appeal medical parole decision

EWN Highlights

Consumers brace for Nersa’s ruling on Eskom price hike application

12 January 2023 8:44 AM

EFF questions Gauteng leadership after City of Tshwane irregular expenditure

12 January 2023 8:06 AM

President should condemn soldiers' actions in Mozambique: Sandu

12 January 2023 7:46 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA