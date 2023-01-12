Stop trying to predict the future: A strong, diversified portfolio good enough





Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.

"When we look at the ability of people to forecast - and we hold this up against hard empirical evidence - we are BAD at forecasting..."

At the same time, so many investment decisions are based on the belief that, somehow, we've got the ability to see around corners laments Professor Adrian Saville (Investment Specialist at Genera Capital).

Just stop trying to predict the future is the message of his New Year's article for BusinessLIVE.

So just how do we make these investment decisions when the future is unpredictable?

Put simply, the temptation to forecast is powerful and seductive. But this is a dangerous investment habit, and one that should be broken quicker than any other New Year's resolution. Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

Prof. Saville cites the three permanent features many of the greatest investors have in their portfolios:

"They own good assets, at good prices, and they diversify to manage risk. And many - not all - add a good dose of patience."

He says the "super forecasters" read widely.

They also revise their assessments of what the future looks like with far more regularity than many strategists.

We can ask: have you changed your view... and if the answer is yes, have you changed your portfolio? And if the answer is no, perhaps you have a disconnect now between your forecast and your portfolio position. Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

The super forecasters, with absolute discipline and regularity, go and look at what they anticipated and what they got so that they are holding themselves accountable. Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

They try to understand why they got it wrong he says, and it is this attribute that turns us into more robust analysts Saville says.

If your portfolio is diversified with good assets, stop wondering what the events of 2023 will mean for these investments he urges.

This is a diversified portfolio of good assets, owned at good prices, which gives us the single best investment approach across all times and all markets. Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

