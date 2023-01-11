"30% of girls are missing 3-5 days of school every month" — CEO of Palesa Pads





The University of Stellenbosch actually found that 30% of girls are missing 3 to 5 days of school every month, which works out to a quarter of their school year. Sherie de Wet, Founder and CEO of Palesa Pads

De Wet believes that girls need to be at school every day like their male counterparts.

She further said that we cannot empower women at the highest levels while girls are unable to attend school every day.

It is extremely important that we do what we can to provide a sustainable, eco-friendly ad affordable solution to make sure that girls are at school every day. Sherie de Wet, Founder and CEO of Palesa Pads

Palesa Pads is contributing to the ''Keeping a Girl Child in School Challenge'' by supplying schools with their products.

The campaign includes singing, dancing as well as health education talks, explains De Wet.

