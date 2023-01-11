Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:05
Hanging out with Marks Maponyane
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Marks Maponyane - Soccer Commentator at ...
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows:
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 14:35
Knowler continues......
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - 2023 – what should be on our money “to do” list?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis
Today at 19:33
Personal Finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
"30% of girls are missing 3-5 days of school every month" — CEO of Palesa Pads

11 January 2023 2:33 PM
by Tedeso Twala
Tags:
girl child
#returntoschool

Founder and CEO of Palesa Pads speaks to Gushwell Brooks about the organisation's 'Keeping a Girl Child in School Challenge'.
school girls.png

The University of Stellenbosch actually found that 30% of girls are missing 3 to 5 days of school every month, which works out to a quarter of their school year.

Sherie de Wet, Founder and CEO of Palesa Pads

De Wet believes that girls need to be at school every day like their male counterparts.

She further said that we cannot empower women at the highest levels while girls are unable to attend school every day.

It is extremely important that we do what we can to provide a sustainable, eco-friendly ad affordable solution to make sure that girls are at school every day.

Sherie de Wet, Founder and CEO of Palesa Pads

Palesa Pads is contributing to the ''Keeping a Girl Child in School Challenge'' by supplying schools with their products.

The campaign includes singing, dancing as well as health education talks, explains De Wet.

Listen to the audio above for more.




11 January 2023 2:33 PM
by Tedeso Twala
Tags:
girl child
#returntoschool

