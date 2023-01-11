SAFTU calls for protection of Fort Hare University executives after attack on VC
Thabo Mdluli spoke to Zwelinzima Vavi, general secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions.
-
Buhlungu’s protection officer was killed in what has been described as an attempted assassination of the professor.
-
SAFTU has called for protection of the Universities executives.
A protection officer was shot and killed in what has been described as an assassination attempt on Professor Sakhela Buhlungu, the Fort Hare University vice-chancellor, earlier in January.
This attack is thought to be an attempt to stop the vice-chancellor's work to fight corruption within the institution.
The South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) has condemned this attempt on Buhlungu’s life and the death of the protection officer, and called for special police protection for the vice-chancellor and his university executives.
Vavi has said that unfortunately the corruption that lead to an attack on Buhlungu is a widespread phenomenon that has just become more severe.
He added that we have seen the dismissal of whistleblowers but the attempted killing of a university official shows the severity of the situation.
We have professors needing bodyguards when prime minister and presidents of other countries walk in the streets freely… it is scary.Zwelinzima Vavi, general secretary at SAFTU
He said that to fight corruption, strong leadership is needed, and the university found good leadership in Professor Buhlungu, which is why his life is in danger.
If we do not have leadership in this country, this country is doomed. If we do not have good leaders across society, we are doomed.Zwelinzima Vavi, general secretary at SAFTU
Vavi added that Buhlungu is correct to demand that the president guarantee his safety and said that as South Africans we must make the same demands for our safety, which is not being protected.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from Local
'Eskom should be placed under business rescue' says economist Dawie Roodt
Ray White in conversation with Dawie Roodt, chief economist at the Efficient Group about the latest round of stage 6 loadshedding.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Assassination attempts take us dangerously close to mafia state
Three high-profile incidents and reports in the country in the past week have highlighted what a terrifyingly serious problem this is, and demonstrate how the country is teetering on the brink of becoming a mafia state.Read More
Unmanaged energy consumption now becoming real threat to SA businesses
It has never been more important for businesses big and small to manage their energy consumption says CBI's Roger Hislop.Read More
Moving Eskom to Mantashe's Energy Dept 'like rearranging deck chairs on Titanic'
In terms of an ANC resolution SOEs should be overseen by the relevant government departments which means Eskom will move from the DPS to the DMRE.Read More
JSE gives former Steinhoff CEO 20 year ban and double fine
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange has banned Markus Jooste from serving as a director on any listed company for the next two decades.Read More
School uniforms: 'No reason why white shirts or grey pants should be branded'
John Maytham speaks to Siyabulela Makunga, spokesperson for the Competition Commission.Read More
3 South Africans share moving stories of being in exile during apartheid
Clement Manyathela talks to three South Africans who went into exile during apartheid.Read More
Buying stolen goods makes you biggest criminal - Gift of the Givers's Sooliman
The suspects that came in seven vehicles have been arrested, Imtiaz Sooliman confirms.Read More
Eskom to fall under the Department of Energy. Smart or careless move?
Energy Analyst, Chris Yelland states that whether Eskom moves or not, the problems will remain.Read More