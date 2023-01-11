SAFTU calls for protection of Fort Hare University executives after attack on VC





Thabo Mdluli spoke to Zwelinzima Vavi, general secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions.

Buhlungu’s protection officer was killed in what has been described as an attempted assassination of the professor .

SAFTU has called for protection of the Universities executives.

Fort Hare University Vice-Chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu. Picture: University of Fort Hare/Facebook

A protection officer was shot and killed in what has been described as an assassination attempt on Professor Sakhela Buhlungu, the Fort Hare University vice-chancellor, earlier in January.

This attack is thought to be an attempt to stop the vice-chancellor's work to fight corruption within the institution.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) has condemned this attempt on Buhlungu’s life and the death of the protection officer, and called for special police protection for the vice-chancellor and his university executives.

Vavi has said that unfortunately the corruption that lead to an attack on Buhlungu is a widespread phenomenon that has just become more severe.

He added that we have seen the dismissal of whistleblowers but the attempted killing of a university official shows the severity of the situation.

We have professors needing bodyguards when prime minister and presidents of other countries walk in the streets freely… it is scary. Zwelinzima Vavi, general secretary at SAFTU

He said that to fight corruption, strong leadership is needed, and the university found good leadership in Professor Buhlungu, which is why his life is in danger.

If we do not have leadership in this country, this country is doomed. If we do not have good leaders across society, we are doomed. Zwelinzima Vavi, general secretary at SAFTU

Vavi added that Buhlungu is correct to demand that the president guarantee his safety and said that as South Africans we must make the same demands for our safety, which is not being protected.

