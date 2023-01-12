'Eskom should be placed under business rescue' says economist Dawie Roodt
- Nersa is to announce another Eskom price increase today, possibly 32%
- Economist Dawie Roodt says the power utility is forcing its debt onto consumers
- He insists Eskom should be placed under business rescue
South Africa's energy outlook continues to look bleak as Eskom rolls out stage six power cuts for the next few days.
To add to the country's woes, South Africans could be paying far more for electricity, if Nersa approves a 32% increase today.
With sustained loadshedding the biggest threat to the country's growth, economists are predicting a brutal year for the economy.
There are now calls for the power utility to be placed under urgent business rescue.
Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt believes this is the only option.
This economy cannot grow faster than 1.5% if we are lucky. The population is growing at 1.5% and we have unemployment levels of nearly 50%. We are heading for a disaster...this is a crisis.Dawie Roodt, Efficient Group chief economist
Roodt compared the mismanagement of Eskom to other state owned enterprises like the Post Office, which is now on its last legs.
He believes the power utility will likely be privatised and thousands of jobs will be culled.
The only solution is to admit we have a crisis at Eskom and place it under business rescue. Forget about Nersa. Nersa was supposed to determine a price increase under normal circumstances. This is not normal.Dawie Roodt, Efficient Group chief economist
We have a company that is R400bn in debt and we have 20 000 people being paid by Eskom, who don't necessarily work there. How on earth can you give people a 7% increase when you have a total bankrupt company. It doesn't make sense.Dawie Roodt, Efficient Group chief economist
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
