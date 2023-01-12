'Private prosecution part of Zuma's Stalingrad strategy' - Lawson Naidoo

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Electricity goes up 18.65% in April - more money thrown into Eskom black hole? Energy regulator Nersa has approved approved a 33.77% increase in Eskom’s electricity tariffs over the next two years, starting th... 12 January 2023 5:40 PM
'Loadshedding gives thieves a perfect timetable' - Tshwane utility services MMC The country has been struck with extreme loadshedding and some municipalities are struggling to cope. 12 January 2023 3:53 PM
Tourists terrified as elephant poachers fire shots at boat on Jozini Dam What was supposed to be a relaxing game viewing boat ride turned into a nightmare as suspected elephant poachers opened fire. 12 January 2023 3:49 PM
View all Local
Is call for removal of high-profile CEOs becoming new national sport in SA? Eskom's outgoing CEO was under pressure to resign virtually from the start. Transnet's Portia Derby is the latest CEO of an SOE to... 12 January 2023 8:22 PM
Moving Eskom to Mantashe's Energy Dept 'like rearranging deck chairs on Titanic' In terms of an ANC resolution SOEs should be overseen by the relevant government departments which means Eskom will move from the... 11 January 2023 5:14 PM
3 South Africans share moving stories of being in exile during apartheid Clement Manyathela talks to three South Africans who went into exile during apartheid. 11 January 2023 10:53 AM
View all Politics
Is call for removal of high-profile CEOs becoming new national sport in SA? Eskom's outgoing CEO was under pressure to resign virtually from the start. Transnet's Portia Derby is the latest CEO of an SOE to... 12 January 2023 8:22 PM
Victim of insurer's liquidation left with R380K debt on written-off car Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare tale of a client who took out car cover with Constantia Insurance, unaware that the Prudential... 12 January 2023 7:07 PM
Electricity goes up 18.65% in April - more money thrown into Eskom black hole? Energy regulator Nersa has approved approved a 33.77% increase in Eskom’s electricity tariffs over the next two years, starting th... 12 January 2023 5:40 PM
View all Business
Victim of insurer's liquidation left with R380K debt on written-off car Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare tale of a client who took out car cover with Constantia Insurance, unaware that the Prudential... 12 January 2023 7:07 PM
BMW sparks uproar on social media- 'You don't mess with the ancestors' A BMW SA billboard's approach to the ancestors has sparked emotional debate on social media. 12 January 2023 4:49 PM
Did you know you can insure your car for an agreed value? You may know that you can insure your vehicle for retail value or market value, but did you know there is a third option? 12 January 2023 2:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy The former world number 1 is expecting her first child. 12 January 2023 7:16 AM
Major changes to the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour route David Bellairs of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust chats to John Maytham about the new Cape Town Cycle Tour route. 11 January 2023 12:04 PM
'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365) After the 2023 Rugby World Cup, our Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi will be moving to France to join the French team Racing 92. 4 January 2023 9:45 AM
View all Sport
Qwest TV created by Quincy Jones to bring 'exciting' culture and music to DStv Qwest TV will be launched next week Friday. 12 January 2023 7:50 AM
[WATCH] This 24-year-old went from singing at robots to making it BIG TikTok sensation, Kutlwano Yika (24) goes from singing at robots to performing with the legendary Ndlovu Youth Choir in Sun City.... 12 January 2023 7:15 AM
[WATCH] Golden Globes 2023: A-list winners and best moments The star-studded night included wins for Eddie Murphy, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Amanda Seyfried, and more. 11 January 2023 9:40 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia says the use of cellphones led to death of troops Russia says 89 of its soldiers were killed at a temporary barracks in Makiivka, on the eastern side of Ukraine. 5 January 2023 12:56 PM
Cristiano Ronaldo says he's moving to South Africa (he means Saudi Arabia, LOL) Cristiano Ronaldo joined a new club in Saudi Arabia but made a blunder when he didn’t seem to know what country he was in. 5 January 2023 11:40 AM
'Til abandonment do us part: man drives off while wife pees, deserting her If you think your significant partner has made a mistake, wait until you hear this. 5 January 2023 6:39 AM
View all World
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season The city’s municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated. 4 January 2023 8:14 AM
Crowd crush kills 10 people, including a 10-year-old boy A stampede at a shopping mall in Uganda left 10 dead, including a 10-year-old boy. 4 January 2023 5:33 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Assassination attempts take us dangerously close to mafia state Three high-profile incidents and reports in the country in the past week have highlighted what a terrifyingly serious problem this... 12 January 2023 4:37 AM
Hotel group hilariously taps into 'family overdose' holiday exhaustion We can all relate to City Lodge Hotels' latest radio ad which acknowledges how we feel we need another little break after our holi... 11 January 2023 5:25 PM
Add memoir of late, great actor Michael K. Williams to your 2023 reading list Michael K. Williams (The Wire) died from an accidental drug overdose in 2021. 'Scenes from My Life: A Memoir' was co-written with... 10 January 2023 5:10 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

'Private prosecution part of Zuma's Stalingrad strategy' - Lawson Naidoo

12 January 2023 6:51 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Cyril Ramaphosa
Advocate Billy Downer
private prosecution

Ray White chats to Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid to interdict former president Jacob Zuma private prosecution case will be heard today
  • Ramaphosa has called Zuma's attempt “unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid"
  • Legal experts also believe Zuma is abusing the court process
FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS.

The Johannesburg High Court will today hear President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid to interdict former president Jacob Zuma from continuing with his private prosecution against him.

Ramaphosa wants the court to issue an urgent interim interdict and set aside the criminal charges, set down to start on 19 January.

A full bench is expected to hear the case.

Zuma has alleged that Ramaphosa was an "accessory after the fact to crimes committed by, among others, advocate [Billy] Downer", which he claims breached the NPA Act.

The former president has accused Downer, a state advocate, of leaking his confidential medical records to journalist Karyn Maughan during his arms deal corruption trial.

He claims Ramaphosa did not assist him when he complained to the Department of Justice.

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa reiterated in his replying affidavit to a summons that the endeavour was “unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid because they do not meet the jurisdictional requirements for a valid private prosecution”.

Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC), executive secretary Lawson Naidoo weighs in on the case.

It's an abuse of court process. There's slim grounds on which to pin any criminal charges against President Cyril Ramaphosa. The alleged criminal conduct is really flimsy and it's clearly part of Zuma's broader Stalingrad strategy to delay his corruption case.

Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

Zuma wants Billy Downer removed from the prosecution team so that the trial can collapse. And the President is part of the collateral in that. There may be an additional political factor. If President Ramaphosa is charged in a private prosecution, he may fall foul of the ANC's step-aside rule and be required to leave office. So that may be part of a political strategy.

Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

The question that arises is whether a charge was laid for the NPA to consider a case against Ramaphosa.

The NPA has said that a nolle prosequi certificate - a document stating the NPA does not intend to prosecute an individual - is a requirement for a private prosecution.

Naidoo says it does not seem there was any such consideration by the NPA.

A nolle prosequi can be issued only after the NPA has considered the matter and decided not to prosecute. I'm confident the President will secure the urgent interdict he's seeking today. But we must bear in mind that a more substantive legal case will be heard at a later date to determine the circumstances on whether a nolle prosequi certificate can be issued.

Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




12 January 2023 6:51 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Cyril Ramaphosa
Advocate Billy Downer
private prosecution

Trending

Electricity goes up 18.65% in April - more money thrown into Eskom black hole?

Business Local

'Private prosecution part of Zuma's Stalingrad strategy' - Lawson Naidoo

'Eskom should be placed under business rescue' says economist Dawie Roodt

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Load shedding affecting Tshwane network, infrastructure

12 January 2023 7:28 PM

Health orgs urge parents to ensure kids are vaccinated against measles

12 January 2023 6:53 PM

Steenhuisen requests urgent meeting with Ramaphosa over Eskom

12 January 2023 4:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA