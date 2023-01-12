Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy
One of the world’s best tennis players, Naomi Osaka, has announced that she is expecting her first child and will be taking a break from tennis until 2024.
The tennis star posted an ultrasound picture on Twitter along with a note that said,
The past few years have been interesting, to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to. I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom’ haha.Naomi Osaka
Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023. pic.twitter.com/GYXRnutU3I' NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 11, 2023
Naomi and her partner, American rapper Cordae have been together since 2019 and have been travelling around Europe for the last few months.
The 25-year-old has not played since the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo last September. Naomi has been very open about her struggles with mental health and her need to take breaks from competitive tennis. Fans expected her to make a comeback at the Australian Open but it was announced this past Sunday that she had withdrawn, and now we finally know why.
Naomi seems confident that she will join the likes of Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka as tennis stars that made a comeback after pregnancy.
2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely.Naomi Osaka
At the end of her post, she adds that she doesn't believe that there is a "perfectly correct path to take in life" but that she has always felt that if you move forward with good intentions you’ll find your way eventually.
Well, no matter what happens, we hope that come 2024, we'll see Naomi dominate the tennis world once again, while her little one cheers her on from the stands.
This article first appeared on KFM : Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy
