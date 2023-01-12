Trendspotting Thursdays: Virtual Influencers

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Electricity goes up 18.65% in April - more money thrown into Eskom black hole? Energy regulator Nersa has approved approved a 33.77% increase in Eskom’s electricity tariffs over the next two years, starting th... 12 January 2023 5:40 PM
'Loadshedding gives thieves a perfect timetable' - Tshwane utility services MMC The country has been struck with extreme loadshedding and some municipalities are struggling to cope. 12 January 2023 3:53 PM
Tourists terrified as elephant poachers fire shots at boat on Jozini Dam What was supposed to be a relaxing game viewing boat ride turned into a nightmare as suspected elephant poachers opened fire. 12 January 2023 3:49 PM
View all Local
Is call for removal of high-profile CEOs becoming new national sport in SA? Eskom's outgoing CEO was under pressure to resign virtually from the start. Transnet's Portia Derby is the latest CEO of an SOE to... 12 January 2023 8:22 PM
Moving Eskom to Mantashe's Energy Dept 'like rearranging deck chairs on Titanic' In terms of an ANC resolution SOEs should be overseen by the relevant government departments which means Eskom will move from the... 11 January 2023 5:14 PM
3 South Africans share moving stories of being in exile during apartheid Clement Manyathela talks to three South Africans who went into exile during apartheid. 11 January 2023 10:53 AM
View all Politics
Is call for removal of high-profile CEOs becoming new national sport in SA? Eskom's outgoing CEO was under pressure to resign virtually from the start. Transnet's Portia Derby is the latest CEO of an SOE to... 12 January 2023 8:22 PM
Victim of insurer's liquidation left with R380K debt on written-off car Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare tale of a client who took out car cover with Constantia Insurance, unaware that the Prudential... 12 January 2023 7:07 PM
Electricity goes up 18.65% in April - more money thrown into Eskom black hole? Energy regulator Nersa has approved approved a 33.77% increase in Eskom’s electricity tariffs over the next two years, starting th... 12 January 2023 5:40 PM
View all Business
Victim of insurer's liquidation left with R380K debt on written-off car Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare tale of a client who took out car cover with Constantia Insurance, unaware that the Prudential... 12 January 2023 7:07 PM
BMW sparks uproar on social media- 'You don't mess with the ancestors' A BMW SA billboard's approach to the ancestors has sparked emotional debate on social media. 12 January 2023 4:49 PM
Did you know you can insure your car for an agreed value? You may know that you can insure your vehicle for retail value or market value, but did you know there is a third option? 12 January 2023 2:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy The former world number 1 is expecting her first child. 12 January 2023 7:16 AM
Major changes to the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour route David Bellairs of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust chats to John Maytham about the new Cape Town Cycle Tour route. 11 January 2023 12:04 PM
'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365) After the 2023 Rugby World Cup, our Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi will be moving to France to join the French team Racing 92. 4 January 2023 9:45 AM
View all Sport
Qwest TV created by Quincy Jones to bring 'exciting' culture and music to DStv Qwest TV will be launched next week Friday. 12 January 2023 7:50 AM
[WATCH] This 24-year-old went from singing at robots to making it BIG TikTok sensation, Kutlwano Yika (24) goes from singing at robots to performing with the legendary Ndlovu Youth Choir in Sun City.... 12 January 2023 7:15 AM
[WATCH] Golden Globes 2023: A-list winners and best moments The star-studded night included wins for Eddie Murphy, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Amanda Seyfried, and more. 11 January 2023 9:40 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia says the use of cellphones led to death of troops Russia says 89 of its soldiers were killed at a temporary barracks in Makiivka, on the eastern side of Ukraine. 5 January 2023 12:56 PM
Cristiano Ronaldo says he's moving to South Africa (he means Saudi Arabia, LOL) Cristiano Ronaldo joined a new club in Saudi Arabia but made a blunder when he didn’t seem to know what country he was in. 5 January 2023 11:40 AM
'Til abandonment do us part: man drives off while wife pees, deserting her If you think your significant partner has made a mistake, wait until you hear this. 5 January 2023 6:39 AM
View all World
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season The city’s municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated. 4 January 2023 8:14 AM
Crowd crush kills 10 people, including a 10-year-old boy A stampede at a shopping mall in Uganda left 10 dead, including a 10-year-old boy. 4 January 2023 5:33 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Assassination attempts take us dangerously close to mafia state Three high-profile incidents and reports in the country in the past week have highlighted what a terrifyingly serious problem this... 12 January 2023 4:37 AM
Hotel group hilariously taps into 'family overdose' holiday exhaustion We can all relate to City Lodge Hotels' latest radio ad which acknowledges how we feel we need another little break after our holi... 11 January 2023 5:25 PM
Add memoir of late, great actor Michael K. Williams to your 2023 reading list Michael K. Williams (The Wire) died from an accidental drug overdose in 2021. 'Scenes from My Life: A Memoir' was co-written with... 10 January 2023 5:10 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Trendspotting Thursdays: Virtual Influencers

12 January 2023 10:23 AM
by Zaid Kriel

John Maytham speaks to Kirsty Bisset, MD of HaveYouHeard marketing about the rise of the virtual influencer, a computer-generated CGI or animated character that only exist online.
kizuna-ai-artworkjpg

In years to come, historians and anthropologists will undoubtedly view the rise of the "influencer" as a key societal watershed. Since the early 2000s internet celebrities, now more commonly called influencers, have been carving space for themselves in the pop culture milieu and their influence is an undeniable fact in our current era.

Now the influencer is taking the next step in their evolution and going virtual, a move which seems entirely logical given their birthplace on the internet. The virtual influencer is a computer-generated or animated fictional character that is typically used for a marketing-related purposes, but most frequently for social media marketing. Similar to the cartoon-style mascot of old. The key difference is that they're designed to mimic the real life influencers of today, while also creating para-social relationships with their audience. The difference of course, is that virtual influencers are wholly owned by their creators.

Kirsty Bisset, MD of HaveYouHeard marketing, chatted to John Maytham about this latest phase and what the dawn of the virtual influencer means for the world of marketing and society in general.

The characters are made to look very human-like and kind of much like a fictional story character. They have their own personalities, their own interests and their own unique features and they use that to kind of create this bond with with followers and have the power to influence purchasing decisions.

Kirsty Bisset, MD of HaveYouHeard Marketing

Brands like Prada, Balenciaga, Balmain, they've all used virtual influencers in the past, some of which have in excess of six million followers on Instagram. And those huge brands have conducted very successful campaigns using virtual influencers of which they can have entire control over.

Kirsty Bisset, MD of HaveYouHeard Marketing

Scroll up for full audio.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Trendspotting Thursdays: Virtual Influencers




12 January 2023 10:23 AM
by Zaid Kriel

Trending

Electricity goes up 18.65% in April - more money thrown into Eskom black hole?

Business Local

'Private prosecution part of Zuma's Stalingrad strategy' - Lawson Naidoo

'Eskom should be placed under business rescue' says economist Dawie Roodt

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Load shedding affecting Tshwane network, infrastructure

12 January 2023 7:28 PM

Health orgs urge parents to ensure kids are vaccinated against measles

12 January 2023 6:53 PM

Steenhuisen requests urgent meeting with Ramaphosa over Eskom

12 January 2023 4:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA