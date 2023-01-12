Streaming issues? Report here
Keep your pets safe during a heatwave

12 January 2023 9:03 AM
by Chante Hohip
Tags:
Heatwave
pet owners
pet advice

Joburg SPCA shares tips to make sure your pets are comfortable during a heatwave.

With temperatures expected to surpass 30°C in Joburg from Thursday, leading into the weekend, pet owners are encouraged to take extra precautions to make sure their fur babies are comfortable.

According to the Johannesburg SPCA, heatwaves not only affect humans, but are equally uncomfortable for pets.

The SPCA shares tips to keep your pets happy and comfortable during extreme temperatures:

1) Never leave your pet in a parked car The temperature inside a closed or partially open car could reach as high as 54.4°C in as little as 10 minutes if it is 32°C outside.

This is enough to induce irreparable brain damage, kidney and/or liver failure and even heart damage —which could result in death.

Dogs regulate their body temperature through expelling heat by panting, which the assists with evaporation. The confines of a car hinder this process.

2) Don’t rely on a fans According to the SPCA, fans cannot effectively cool down pets as they do humans. Remember that dogs primarily sweat through their feet.

3) Provide ample shade and water Pets need protection from the heat and direct sun and lots of fresh cold water. Pet owners should keep the water bucket/bowl in the shade along with their kennel.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion:

  • Rapid breathing
  • Dry mouth and nose
  • Rapid heart rate
  • Grey-pink or red gums
  • Convulsions
  • Loss of consciousness

If you suspect that your fur baby might have heat exhaustion, move them into the shade or an air-conditioned area. Provide them with water and help cool them down with cold towels to the neck, head and chest.

Pet owners should contact and take their pet to a veterinarian.


This article first appeared on 947 : Keep your pets safe during a heatwave




Electricity goes up 18.65% in April - more money thrown into Eskom black hole?

12 January 2023 5:40 PM

Energy regulator Nersa has approved approved a 33.77% increase in Eskom's electricity tariffs over the next two years, starting this April.

'Loadshedding gives thieves a perfect timetable' - Tshwane utility services MMC

12 January 2023 3:53 PM

The country has been struck with extreme loadshedding and some municipalities are struggling to cope.

Tourists terrified as elephant poachers fire shots at boat on Jozini Dam

12 January 2023 3:49 PM

What was supposed to be a relaxing game viewing boat ride turned into a nightmare as suspected elephant poachers opened fire.

Load curtailment: how does it impact large power users?

12 January 2023 3:47 PM

John Maytham interviews Fanele Mondi, chief executive officer of the Energy Intensive Users Group (EIUG).

How severe is financial mismanagement in local government?

12 January 2023 2:14 PM

Financial mismanagement and misconduct can devastate a local municipality - this seems to be becoming a wide spread issue.

Ngaka Modiri Molema mayor denies bribery accusations

12 January 2023 12:10 PM

Khumalo Molefe denied all accusations made against him of requesting or accepting bribes in his municipality.

Postbank reverses thousands of SASSA payment errors after glitch

12 January 2023 9:29 AM

Clarence Ford speaks to Bongani Diako, the head of communications and spokesperson at Postbank following another glitch with SASSA payments.

'Eskom should be placed under business rescue' says economist Dawie Roodt

12 January 2023 5:45 AM

Ray White in conversation with Dawie Roodt, chief economist at the Efficient Group about the latest round of stage 6 loadshedding.

MANDY WIENER: Assassination attempts take us dangerously close to mafia state

12 January 2023 4:37 AM

Three high-profile incidents and reports in the country in the past week have highlighted what a terrifyingly serious problem this is, and demonstrate how the country is teetering on the brink of becoming a mafia state.

Unmanaged energy consumption now becoming real threat to SA businesses

11 January 2023 7:12 PM

It has never been more important for businesses big and small to manage their energy consumption says CBI's Roger Hislop.

