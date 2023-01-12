Keep your pets safe during a heatwave





With temperatures expected to surpass 30°C in Joburg from Thursday, leading into the weekend, pet owners are encouraged to take extra precautions to make sure their fur babies are comfortable.

According to the Johannesburg SPCA, heatwaves not only affect humans, but are equally uncomfortable for pets.

The SPCA shares tips to keep your pets happy and comfortable during extreme temperatures:

1) Never leave your pet in a parked car The temperature inside a closed or partially open car could reach as high as 54.4°C in as little as 10 minutes if it is 32°C outside.

This is enough to induce irreparable brain damage, kidney and/or liver failure and even heart damage —which could result in death.

Dogs regulate their body temperature through expelling heat by panting, which the assists with evaporation. The confines of a car hinder this process.

2) Don’t rely on a fans According to the SPCA, fans cannot effectively cool down pets as they do humans. Remember that dogs primarily sweat through their feet.

3) Provide ample shade and water Pets need protection from the heat and direct sun and lots of fresh cold water. Pet owners should keep the water bucket/bowl in the shade along with their kennel.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion:

Rapid breathing

Dry mouth and nose

Rapid heart rate

Grey-pink or red gums

Convulsions

Loss of consciousness

If you suspect that your fur baby might have heat exhaustion, move them into the shade or an air-conditioned area. Provide them with water and help cool them down with cold towels to the neck, head and chest.

Pet owners should contact and take their pet to a veterinarian.

