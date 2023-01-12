Qwest TV created by Quincy Jones to bring 'exciting' culture and music to DStv





Ray White interviews Reza Ackbaraly - CEO and co-founder of Qwest TV for more.

Qwest TV - a channel dedicated to music and culture created by US producer and songwriter Quincy Jones, is set to premiere on your Dstv screens.

The channel will also provide timeless musical concerts, one-on-one interviews with musicians, and a variety of music worldwide.

Queen of soul music Aretha Franklin is one of the musicians to be featured in documentaries and live concerts - when the channel gets a green light to air in South Africa.

That is very exciting because that is our first step to Africa and what we are going to offer to the audience is an amazing concept of different festivals all over the world, documentaries, archives and all curated by Quincy and the team. Reza Ackbaraly, CEO and co-founder - Qwest TV

